Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Philadelphia Union vs. Atlanta United FC

2017 MLS Regular Season

Talen Energy Stadium – Chester, Pa.

Saturday, Aug. 26 – 7 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

A pair of teams coming off tough midweek losses will look to bounce back on Saturday, when the Philadelphia Union will hosted expansion club Atlanta United FC at Talen Energy Stadium.

Philadelphia’s playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after their 3-0 loss at Toronto on Wednesday. The ninth-place Union are just six points back of Montreal for the East’s sixth and final playoff berth, but they’ve played two more games than the Impact and three more than Atlanta, who currently sit in seventh.

Atlanta could’ve climbed above the playoff line on Wednesday night, but a third loss of the season to last-place D.C. United kept them a point behind Montreal. The Five Stripes looked active early at RFK Stadium, but a Michael Parkhurst own goal and a lack of ideas in the attack doomed them to a 1-0 loss. They haven’t won in their last three games, a streak that spans back to July 21, and could very much use a victory on Saturday to ease concerns that their impressive expansion season will end without a playoff berth.

Philadelphia Union

Suspended: None

None Suspended next yellow card: Oguchi Onyewu, Alejandro Bedoya, Raymon Gaddis

Oguchi Onyewu, Alejandro Bedoya, Raymon Gaddis International duty: None

None Injury report: OUT: M Fabian Herbers (sports hernia); QUESTIONABLE: M Maurice Edu (left ankle/left tibia surgery recovery)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): Andre Blake – Fabinho, Oguchi Onyewu, Jack Ellliott, Raymon Gaddis – Haris Medunjanin, Alejandro Bedoya – Fafa Picault, Ilsinho, Chris Pontius – CJ Sapong

Atlanta United FC

Suspended: Carlos Carmona (Yellow card accumulation)

Carlos Carmona (Yellow card accumulation) Suspended next yellow card: Jeff Larentowicz

Jeff Larentowicz International duty: None

None Injury report: OUT: GK Alec Kann (left quad); QUESTIONABLE: F Kenwyne Jones (knee inflammation), D Mark Bloom (lower back injury)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): Brad Guzan – Greg Garza, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Michael Parkhurst, Anton Walkes – Julian Gressel, Jeff Larentowicz – Yamil Asad, Miguel Almiron, Hector Villalba – Josef Martinez

All-Time Series

This is the first-ever meeting between the clubs, who will meet again in Atlanta on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

Referees