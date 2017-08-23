New England's Kelyn Rowe to miss 6-8 weeks with knee sprain

New England Revolution midfielder Kelyn Rowe will miss 6-8 weeks with a sprained right knee, according to Revolution senior staff writer Jeff Lemieux, after sustaining the scary looking injury in the dying moments of Sunday's 2-1 loss to New York City FC.

Rowe won't need surgery despite awkwardly twisting the joint as he tried to win a 50-50 ball deep in stoppage time. Even so, the recovery timeline means New England may be without one of its most important players for the remainder of the regular season as they attempt to make a late playoff push.

Rowe had played in all but two of the Revs' 25 games this season, missing both while he was with the US national team preparing for the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Used in a variety of roles by coach Jay Heaps this season, Rowe is in danger of failing to score for the first time in six MLS seasons, though he is one off his career high with seven assists.