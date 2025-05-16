New England Revolution sign Matt Polster to contract extension

“It has been a privilege to witness Matt’s remarkable growth as both a player and a leader during his time with us. We are thrilled for him to continue his journey here in New England, driving our team toward the ultimate goal of hoisting trophies.”

“For the past five-and-a-half years, Matt Polster has been a cornerstone of the New England Revolution, bringing unmatched leadership, relentless dedication, and fiery intensity to our club,” sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

Poslter's new deal will keep him with the Revs through the 2027 season.

Polster has been a stalwart for New England since his 2020 arrival following a stint in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers FC. He began his MLS career with Chicago Fire FC, where he played from 2015-2018.

In his 10 MLS seasons, Polster has accrued 225 regular-season appearances (202 starts), contributing 10 goals and 17 assists. He's continued to be a fixture for head coach Caleb Porter in 2025, starting all eight of his appearances while scoring one goal through Matchday 13.

“It’s an incredible honor to sign on for another chapter with this club, one that has meant so much to me and my family over the past five-and-a-half years,” Polster said. “I’m deeply grateful to the Krafts and the entire New England Revolution organization for their continued belief in me and for giving me the opportunity to keep doing what I love."