New York City FC shift venue for September 23 home game vs. Houston Dynamo

New York City FC’s regular-season home game against the Houston Dynamo on September 23 has been relocated from Yankee Stadium to Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Kickoff will remain at 3 p.m. ET.

This venue change comes as a result of a New York Yankees game that had to be rescheduled due to rain. To ensure the best available location was chosen, an extensive search took place with Pratt & Whitney Stadium being selected as the top alternative.

Pratt & Whitney Stadium has hosted multiple US Men’s and Women’s national team games, with the most recent coming on July 1, 2017, when the Men's team defeated Ghana, 2-1, in front of 28,754 fans.

For sporting director Claudio Reyna, it was the best option to replicate a NYCFC home game. Reyna told NYCFC.com: “Pratt & Whitney Stadium is a great venue for us due to its wonderful playing surface and facilities.

“Hartford is a great soccer city which has hosted many important international games -- I played there in a couple of games for the national team many years ago – and it was always a wonderful place to play with a fantastic atmosphere and environment.

“We’re looking forward to playing there and having our fans come out and support the team in Hartford.”

Said NYCFC president Jon Patricof: “We have worked very closely with Houston and MLS to find an alternative venue prioritizing our supporters and sporting department.

“While we understand this will be an inconvenience for some, we are confident we have put together an excellent variety of ticketing and transportation options for our fans.

“The club would like to thank Pratt & Whitney Stadium for hosting us at what we know will be a fantastic and memorable game.”

All fans that have tickets to the match on September 23 will have the option to exchange their tickets to another regular-season home match at Yankee Stadium or receive a refund. Fans will also receive access to a special pre-sale to secure tickets to the match at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at a discounted rate. Additionally, transportation options will be made available to help accommodate fans.

More information on tickets and transportation to the September 23 match.