MLS Power Rankings, Week 24: Where we're at ahead of Heineken Rivalry Week?

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: ORL +3 spots | COL -3 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 8
2
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 8
Two SuperDraft trades, two star wingers? Jonathan Lewis has looked the part over the past few weeks. Can't stop, won't stop.
Previous: Won vs. NE, 2-0 | Next: at NY on 8/25
3
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 15
Seattle's serious run means nobody should be too surprised if they make it all the way back to MLS Cup this year. The strength of the East, however, still keeps them from cracking the top two.
Previous: Won vs. MIN, 2-1 | Next: at VAN on 8/23; vs. POR on 8/27
4
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 9
Diego Rubio has made it easy to move past the Dom Dwyer era. For now, at least.
Previous: Won vs. DAL, 2-0 | Next: at HOU on 8/26
5
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 21
They weren't as good as they looked before the Gold Cup break, and they're not as bad as they've looked since then. But boy, do they need to figure out how to stop this free-fall.
Previous: Lost at MTL, 3-0; Lost vs. TOR, 3-1 | Next: vs. MIN on 8/26
6
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 17
The Power Rankings Politburo is ready to see if this team can make homefield advantage count.
Previous: None | Next: at DC on 8/23; at PHI on 8/26
7
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 14
The Red Bulls might have fallen to Portland last week, but otherwise, their current run of form sees them holding serve.
Previous: Lost at POR, 2-0 | Next: vs. NYC on 8/25
8
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Will be very interested to see how Wilmer Cabrera handles his forward rotation down the stretch. It will be crucial to get the right players hitting their stride at the right time.
Previous: Lost at VAN, 2-1 | Next: at DAL on 8/23; vs. SKC on 8/26
9
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 21
Want to know why the 'Caps control the middle ground of the playoff pack? The last time they lost two in a row was ... March 11-18. Consistency kills.
Previous: Won vs. HOU, 2-1 | Next: vs. SEA on 8/23; at ORL on 8/26
10
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 10
One more terrible result away from mashing that panic button.
Previous: Lost at SKC, 2-0 | Next: vs. HOU on 8/23; at CLB on 8/26
11
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 14
3-1-1 in the last five despite some seriously shaky performances, and Portland now control their destiny. We're done waiting for this group to click and look like a real contender, but they're currently mastering the art of doing juuuuuuust enough.
Previous: Won vs. NY, 2-0 | Next: vs. COL on 8/23; at SEA on 8/27
12
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
Four straight wins, the last three of which have come by multiple goals in dominant fashion. They're now above the playoff line in both points and points per game, and it doesn't look like they have plans to slow down.
Previous: Won vs. CHI, 3-0; Won vs. RSL, 3-1 | Next: vs. TOR on 8/27
13
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
They've been slowly sinking all summer, and are now down to seventh in the East in PPG. With five of six at home, it's officially now or never.
Previous: Drew at ORL, 1-1 | Next: vs. LA on 8/23; vs. DAL on 8/26
14
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 22
The undefeated streak, and its concordant ascendancy, have come to an end. FCD and Vancouver both hold three in hand, which means it's Spoiler Lake City from here on out, amiright?
Previous: Lost at MTL, 3-1 | Next: vs. SJ on 8/23; vs. COL on 8/26
15
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 21
Chris Wondolowski became the first player in league history with eight straight double-digit scoring years, and just the second player overall with eight total (joining Landon Donovan). But that was a catastrophic, potentially season-ending result, as four of their next five are on the road.
Previous: Drew vs. PHI, 2-2 | Next: at RSL on 8/23; at LA on 8/27
16
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 19
That was a nice fightback at the end, but in reality all the draw did was hurt Columbus's chances rather than help the Purple Lions.
Previous: Drew vs. CLB, 1-1 | Next: vs. VAN on 8/26
17
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 9 | LOW: 22
The last-minute penalty likely ended their season, with two exceedingly tough games on the docket this week.
Previous: Drew at SJ, 2-2 | Next: at TOR on 8/23; vs. ATL on 8/26
18
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
So talented, but so mentally fragile. That loss combined with injuries to Xavier Kouassi, Diego Fagundez and Kelyn Rowe feels like "game over" for the Revs.
Previous: Lost at NYC, 2-0 | Next: at DC on 8/26
19
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 20
The Galaxy lost one of their best when Jelle Van Damme departed for his home country, but otherwise a bye week – and, maybe, enthusiasm for the upcoming home Cali Clasico – means a small bump in the rankings.
Previous: None | Next: at CLB on 8/23; vs. SJ on 8/27
20
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 22
Classic, top-shelf Bill Hamid performance in a road shutout. They've made some nice moves this summer, and the No. 1 priority for this winter has to be re-signing their No. 1 'keeper.
Previous: Won at COL, 1-0 | Next: vs. ATL on 8/23; vs. NE on 8/26
21
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
The Rapids played some better-looking soccer this weekend, but if you lose at home to the worst team in the league, you probably are the worst team in the league. Nowhere but up to go from here … well, almost.
Previous: Lost vs. DC, 1-0 | Next: at POR on 8/23; at RSL on 8/26
22
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 22
The attack has cratered since Kevin Molino's been moved to the No. 10 spot. It's time to go to a 4-4-2 with Christian Ramirez and Abu Danladi up top and Molino inverted on the left side of midfield.
Previous: Lost at SEA, 2-1 | Next: at CHI on 8/26
This team is looking more and more like one of the best we've seen in some time. A win at Montreal on Sunday, while they are riding high, could add even more confidence to this group.
Previous: Won at CHI, 3-1 | Next: vs. PHI on 8/23; at MTL on 8/27