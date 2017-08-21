Team of the Week (Wk 24): Impact attack, SKC defense dominate

So how does a team land multiple players on the latest MLS Team of the Week?

Outscoring your opponents 6-1 over two matches doesn't hurt. Neither does a stifling defensive performance against a key conference rival.

The Montreal Impact led the way with three selections after a 3-0 rout of Chicago at midweek, followed by Saturday's 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake. Ignacio Piatti scored a brace in each of those outings, Anthony Jackson-Hamel had a goal and two assists against RSL and midfielder Blerim Dzemaili recorded two assists as the Impact extended their winning streak to four matches and climbed above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.

To be fair, Sporting Kansas City right back Graham Zusi was honored just as much for his offensive performance as for his role in helping his club to their first league shutout since June 17.

Zusi had two assists in Sporting's 2-0 home victory over FC Dallas on Saturday, and he and center back Matt Besler -- also one of this week's honorees -- helped hold the usually prolific visitors to two shots on goal as Sporting stayed unbeaten at home and held onto a share of the Western Conference lead.

Bench: Zack Steffen (CLB)-Sean Franklin (DC)-Ike Opara (SKC)-Michael Bradley (TOR)-Vako (SJ)-David Villa (NYC)-Fredy Montero (VAN)

Coach: Mauro Biello