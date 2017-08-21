ExtraTime Radio: From Seattle to San Jose, nailing down the playoff field

ExtraTime Radio Podcast
LISTEN: Want to play for MLS Cup? You've got to take care of business in August, September and October. Andrew and David welcome Matt Pentz (ESPN) and Matt Doyle for real talk about the Eastern and Western Conferences and the 12 teams that will battle for the ultimate prize. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!
