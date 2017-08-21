ExtraTime Radio: From Seattle to San Jose, nailing down the playoff field

LISTEN: Want to play for MLS Cup? You've got to take care of business in August, September and October. Andrew and David welcome Matt Pentz (ESPN) and Matt Doyle for real talk about the Eastern and Western Conferences and the 12 teams that will battle for the ultimate prize. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

ExtraTime Live driven by Continental: Like our page so you'll never miss a show!

ExtraTime Radio is on the road, and it's time to call a spade a spade. Are you a playoff team or an also-ran? For most, that question has already been answered. With the help of(ESPNFC) and the, Andrew and David dig through the Eastern and Western Conferences looking for quality and the most buzzworthy news of the day.

Want to be a part of the show? Drop your thoughts in the comment section, email or tweet the show and call or text the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS and you could appear on ExtraTime Radio or ExtraTime Live! Free advice: Keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language!

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES | LIKE OUR FACEBOOK PAGE