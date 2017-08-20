Mastroeni era ends, but Rapids' struggles continue with loss to DC

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – The Colorado Rapids began the post-Pablo Mastroeni era as promised Saturday night, with an apparent greater priority on attacking that included a 4-3-3 starting formation.

But the resulting 1-0 loss to D.C. United – Colorado’s 13th of the season – left the same sour taste that has become all too familiar at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.

“As with anything that changes or adapts, it can’t be done overnight,” Rapids interim coach Steve Cooke said after the game. “It’s going to take a long period of time and it’s going to slowly blend itself, and the players have to become comfortable and the players have to learn to take risks more. I think tonight we did take those risks, we did go forward, and we did create those numbers, and created some great options inside the penalty area, just outside.”

Colorado hurt themselves, however, when an errant back pass from Jared Watts eluded Tim Howard for an own goal which put Colorado down 1-0 in the 27th minute.

“I know Jared is devastated,” Cooke said. “He’s made an honest mistake; these things happen in the game. He is the one person in that locker room distraught. We will encourage him to move on and come back positive next week.”

From that point, fortune appeared to favor the visitors, as as Colorado’s numerous attempts to equalize were thwarted by the posts, crossbar, and the goalkeeping of Bill Hamid.

“We hit the crossbar, Badji hit the post, their keeper made a great save,” said Rapids striker Kevin Doyle. “It was just one of those nights. We created more chances than we have for probably most of the season.”

Despite the efforts to literally and figuratively move forward after Mastroeni, his firing still loomed large for the Rapids heading into Saturday’s match.

“Wednesday morning, when we got back in the locker room with the players there were mixed emotions, sadness for me personally,” explained Cooke. “A great friend a mine and a wonderful colleague who means a lot to me. You feel for him and I’m sure the players in there fought their hardest every single day for Pablo. I know how deeply they cared. They wanted to honor Pablo.”

Doyle agreed, but emphasized the need to maintain professionalism moving forward.

“It is tough,” he said. “No one likes to see anyone get fired. Everyone here, myself especially, really wanted to play well for Pablo. It’s always a shock when you see changes are made. You just move on, it’s our job.”

Colorado remains in 10th place in the Western Conference standings with just 22 points on the season, and ahead of last-place Minnesota United only on goal difference. But those in the locker room still believe there’s a lot left to show on the pitch.

“For whatever happens next season, for the new coaches, for [Cooke] or whoever it is, for people around the club, for morale, for the fans, we have to finish this season positively with some wins,” said Doyle. “We have 11 games left so there’s plenty of games left to get on a positive note, whether it’s to have a hope for the playoffs or for everyone to pick their head up for the offseason.”