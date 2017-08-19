Jelle Van Damme pens emotional goodbye letter to LA Galaxy

Jelle Van Damme has left LA, but he didn’t depart without penning a heartfelt goodbye to the club and their supporters.

The ex-Galaxy captain wrote an emotional parting note after news of his transfer to Belgian club Royal Antwerp was announced on Friday. Van Damme, who joined the Galaxy ahead of the 2016 season and was a finalist for 2016 MLS Defender of the Year and Newcomer of the Year, requested the transfer so he could be closer to his two children in Belgium.

“In life we are always faced with really difficult decisions,” he wrote. “This is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve had to make as a player and a person. My family is the most important thing in my life and after two years away, I have decided to go back to Belgium so that I can spend time with my beautiful kids.

"I am going home to be with my family, but in the process I am leaving the family that I have made here in LA. I want to thank the club for working with me to get me closer to my kids. I have loved playing for you, the supporters of this great club. I have loved serving as your captain while representing the LA Galaxy, the fans and the city of Los Angeles. The LA Galaxy and each of you will remain close to my heart. Thank you for all of your support.”

The Galaxy are off this weekend. They’ll return to action on Wednesday night at Crew SC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE).