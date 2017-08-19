Colorado Rapids confident new signing Stefan Aigner will boost attack

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – The Colorado Rapids remain determined to improve their attack, and they’re hoping that transfer window signing Stefan Aigner will be a big piece in helping the club solve their offensive puzzle.

Rapids sporting director/interim general manager Padraig Smith sat down with reporters during a media roundtable this week, further explaining the club’s plan to evolve, and how Aigner fits in.

“We told him about the evolution, the more attacking style of play we’re looking for here,” Smith explained. “I told him we were looking for someone that had the pace to stretch the field; that had the ability and soccer I.Q. to come in and create as well.”

Prior to signing with Colorado, the 29-year old midfielder had spent the entirety of his career in his native Germany, playing two stints with hometown club 1860 Munich. In-between, he played in Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt from 2012-16, scoring 25 goals and contributing 22 assists in 126 Bundesliga matches.

He tallied three goals and two assists in 24 appearances with 1860 Munich in the 2. Bundesliga last season, but, following the club’s relegation to Germany’s third division, the winger sought other opportunities. A move to the US was an attractive option, and the Rapids came calling.

“After playing for so long in Germany, I think it’s a good challenge for me,” Aigner told reporters via translator. “I see the players that leave and come into [MLS] and it’s growing each year. I’m very happy with that.”

Smith was also instrumental in the process.

“It wasn’t one specific thing,” added Aigner. “It was just talking to Padraig every day and the club showing me that they wanted me to be here.”

Aigner joined the Rapids in training this week ahead of their clash against D.C. United on Saturday (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE), but like many incoming players joining MLS for the first time, a transition period of a few weeks is to be expected before he logs his first minutes with the club.

“I’ve spoken with the coaching staff and Padraig and they told me to come back whenever I feel ready,” Aigner explained. “I need to get back to the high level that I can bring before coming into a game. I don’t want to rush it, because injuries happen and it doesn’t help me or the team.”

“It will take time,” reiterated Smith. “It’s not easy to adjust to the altitude, a new team and a new country. But he is somebody who I think will fit in, adapt to the style and really bring something extra on the attacking side.”

Aigner, who served as a club captain in Munich, is also valued for his presence off the pitch.

“It’s important that he’s around the group, he’s training with the group, he’s interacting with the group,” Smith said. “I don’t think you’ll necessarily see that right away, but he’s a natural leader.”

It’s yet to be seen whether Aigner can translate his Bundesliga successes and experience to MLS, but the Rapids’ brass remains optimistic in what their newest signing brings to the table.

“We want him to play his natural game,” said Smith. “We want him to get on the ball, create, to be a threat in behind and really just help us in the attacking side; all the things I talked about in terms of the evolution of the Rapids way. He fits very nicely into that.”