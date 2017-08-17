DC United and Sebastien Le Toux agree to terminate contract

D.C. United and Sebastien Le Toux have agreed to terminate the French winger’s contract, the club announced on Thursday.

Le Toux, 33, was set to take a backseat in D.C. after the recent additions of wingers Paul Arriola and Zoltan Stieber. The MLS veteran joined United as a free agent in January and recorded two goals in 16 appearances – eight of which were starts – this season.

Le Toux has 59 goals and 57 assists in 263 career MLS appearances and is the only active player in the league to have at least 55 goals and 55 assists in regular season play. He is the all-time Lamar Hunt US Open Cup leading scorer with 16 goals in the competition.

The Frenchman is available for an MLS team to sign before the Roster Freeze Deadline of Sept. 15, and would have to go through waivers.