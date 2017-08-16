Portland Timbers vs. New York Red Bulls | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Portland Timbers vs. New York Red Bulls

2017 MLS Regular Season

Providence Park - Portland, Oregon

Friday, August 18 – 10 pm ET

WATCH: FS1 | MLS LIVE in Canada

The Portland Timbers are eager to bounce back from last week's shellacking at the hands of Toronto FC, and they caught a bit of a break on Tuesday night. The New York Red Bulls won their US Open Cup semifinal 3-2 at FC Cincinnati, but had to go to extra time to do it, with seven of New York's regular starters going the full 120 minutes in Ohio. They'll undoubtedly rest most -- if not all -- of those starters on Friday night, especially with a cross-country flight looming ahead of the match.

Portland Timbers

Suspended: None

None International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: D - Gbenga Arokoyo (Achilles tear), D - Chance Myers (hamstring injury), D - Marco Farfan (ankle injury) QUESTIONABLE: D - Liam Ridgewell (quad injury), F - Fanendo Adi (hamstring injury), GK - Jake Gleeson (hamstring injury)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): Jeff Attinella -- Vytautas Andriuskevicius, Lawrence Olum, Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell – David Guzman, Diego Chara – Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Darlington Nagbe – Jeremy Ebobisse

Notes: The Timbers have only won one of their previous seven matches against the Red Bulls (1-3-3), and have conceded eight goals in three home games against New York (0-1-2).

New York Red Bulls

Suspended: None

None International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – D Gideon Baah (broken leg, out for season), M Mike Grella (knee surgery, out for season), M Daniel Royer (knee injury), F Muhamed Keita (groin injury)

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2, left to right): Luis Robles – Sal Zizzo, Damien Perinelle, Aurelien Collin, Connor Lade – Kemar Lawrence, Sean Davis, Dan Metzger, Dilly Duka – Gonzalo Veron, Derrick Etienne, Jr.

Notes: The Red Bulls' 3-2 road loss at NYCFC on Aug. 6 snapped a three-game road winning streak for the club. the streak featured the only two road shutouts New York have kept this season.

All-Time Series

The New York Red Bulls lead this overall series, winning three of the seven meetings to date and never falling on the road.

Overall: Portland 1 win (10 goals), New York 3 wins (14 goals), 3 draws

Portland 1 win (10 goals), New York 3 wins (14 goals), 3 draws At Portland: Portland 0 wins (6 goals), New York 1 win (8 goals), 2 draws

Officials

Referee: Allen Chapman

Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Apolinar Mariscal

4th Official: Daniel Radford

VAR: Ismail Elfath