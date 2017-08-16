Portland Timbers vs. New York Red Bulls | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Portland Timbers vs. New York Red Bulls
2017 MLS Regular Season
Providence Park - Portland, Oregon
Friday, August 18 – 10 pm ET
WATCH: FS1 | MLS LIVE in Canada
The Portland Timbers are eager to bounce back from last week's shellacking at the hands of Toronto FC, and they caught a bit of a break on Tuesday night. The New York Red Bulls won their US Open Cup semifinal 3-2 at FC Cincinnati, but had to go to extra time to do it, with seven of New York's regular starters going the full 120 minutes in Ohio. They'll undoubtedly rest most -- if not all -- of those starters on Friday night, especially with a cross-country flight looming ahead of the match.
Portland Timbers
- Suspended: None
- International Duty: None
- Injury Report: OUT: D - Gbenga Arokoyo (Achilles tear), D - Chance Myers (hamstring injury), D - Marco Farfan (ankle injury) QUESTIONABLE: D - Liam Ridgewell (quad injury), F - Fanendo Adi (hamstring injury), GK - Jake Gleeson (hamstring injury)
Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): Jeff Attinella -- Vytautas Andriuskevicius, Lawrence Olum, Larrys Mabiala, Alvas Powell – David Guzman, Diego Chara – Sebastian Blanco, Diego Valeri, Darlington Nagbe – Jeremy Ebobisse
Notes: The Timbers have only won one of their previous seven matches against the Red Bulls (1-3-3), and have conceded eight goals in three home games against New York (0-1-2).
New York Red Bulls
- Suspended: None
- International Duty: None
- Injury Report: OUT – D Gideon Baah (broken leg, out for season), M Mike Grella (knee surgery, out for season), M Daniel Royer (knee injury), F Muhamed Keita (groin injury)
Projected Starting XI (4-4-2, left to right): Luis Robles – Sal Zizzo, Damien Perinelle, Aurelien Collin, Connor Lade – Kemar Lawrence, Sean Davis, Dan Metzger, Dilly Duka – Gonzalo Veron, Derrick Etienne, Jr.
Notes: The Red Bulls' 3-2 road loss at NYCFC on Aug. 6 snapped a three-game road winning streak for the club. the streak featured the only two road shutouts New York have kept this season.
All-Time Series
The New York Red Bulls lead this overall series, winning three of the seven meetings to date and never falling on the road.
- Overall: Portland 1 win (10 goals), New York 3 wins (14 goals), 3 draws
- At Portland: Portland 0 wins (6 goals), New York 1 win (8 goals), 2 draws
Officials
Referee: Allen Chapman
Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Apolinar Mariscal
4th Official: Daniel Radford
VAR: Ismail Elfath