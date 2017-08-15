Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow named Alcatel MLS Player of the Week

Few defenders in MLS are as dangerous offensively as Justin Morrow, who showed that in a big way Saturday with his first brace in Toronto FC’s 4-1 win over the Portland Timbers.

And now the TFC left back is being rewarded for his huge offensive night, voted as the Alcatel MLS Player of the Week by the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) for Week 23.

Morrow, whose defensive prowess has helped Toronto rise to first place in the Supporters’ Shield standings, broke a scoreless deadlock in the 58th minute Saturday when he picked up a loose ball at the top of the box and roofed a screamer past Jeff Attinella.

He hammered home another loose ball in the 78th minute to complete his brace.

Morrow, who enjoyed a US national team stint during the CONCACAF Gold Cup this summer, has now matched his career high with five goals this season — tied for third on the team behind only Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore.

Morrew and the rest of the star-studded Reds return to action this Saturday with a big road game vs. the Chicago Fire (8 pm ET, TSN1, MLS LIVE) in a showdown between two of the top teams in the East.

The MLS Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by a panel of journalists from NASR. The group consists of members of print, television, radio and online media.