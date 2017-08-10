Kick Off: Wild close to the MLS Transfer Window | SKC headed to USOC final

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Sporting KC advances to USOC final

Tim Melia made a pair of big shootout stops as Sporting Kansas City booked their third trip to the U.S. Open Cup final in the last six years with a 1-1 (5-4) penalty-kick victory over Wednesday night guests San Jose. They now await the winner of next week's semifinal between underdog hosts Cincinnati FC and the New York Red Bulls. RECAP

Prior to the PKs, Melia congratulated Quakes counterpart Andrew Tarbell on his stellar, 11-save showing through 120 minutes of open-field play … before telling the second-year GK it was Melia's job to negate the impressive effort. Which he did. READ MORE

Arriola headed to D.C.

With the clock ticking down on this summer's transfer window, D.C. United reportedly made a big surprise splash by grabbing US winger Paul Arriola from Tijuana in a club-record swoop. READ MORE

Vela officially an LAFC cornerstone

Perhaps the biggest capture of the summer window was (finally) confirmed Wednesday when 2018 expansion side LAFC announced the signing of Real Sociedad's Mexico attacker Carlos Vela. Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle writes that, as long as Vela is fully engaged, Bob Bradley has landed a foundational piece that can fit any formation the coach wants to use. READ MORE

ExtraTime Live Transfer Window Special

Still more Deadline Day dealings

Duluth, Minnesota-born Ethan Finlay is headed back to the North Star State, as the erstwhile Crew SC winger was shipped to MNUFC in exchange for a total of $425,000 in general and targeted allocation money. Finlay had spent all of his 5 1/2 pro seasons to date in Columbus. READ MORE

Vancouver got busy shuffling their backline deck. After trading Christian Dean to Chicago, the Whitecaps picked up Aaron Maund from Real Salt Lake. READ MORE

Elsewhere, FC Dallas added an attacking midfielder, signing Venezuela international Luis Gonzalez. The 26-year-old notched nine goals and seven helpers in 20 games to help Monagas capture Venezuela's Apertura crown in June. READ MORE

Revs set to snare Nemeth in MLS return

ESPN's Taylor Twellman reported that his former employers in New England slipped under the wire to land Hungary forward Krisztian Nemeth before the close of the transfer window. Getting the deal done would require a big sack of assets heading to Columbus to move up to the top allocation spot. READ MORE

Quiet deadline for Union

Philadelphia was one club to ultimately opt out of the late flurry. Union GM Earnie Stewart says they were on the hunt for new cogs, but no good fits were available to them. READ MORE

Tabla apologizes for absence

After skipping a training session earlier in the week, Montreal youngster Ballou Tabla has penned an open apology on social media and pledged his dedication to helping the club achieve their goals. READ MORE

Exports: Stanko aims high at Freiburg

Young US international Caleb Stanko is hoping for his Bundesliga breakthrough with Freiburg this season. Due to injuries on the back line, the defensive handyman could open the season starting at center back. READ MORE

