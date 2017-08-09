FC Dallas sign Venezuelan midfielder Luis Gonzalez

FC Dallas have added to their midfield attacking corps with the signing of Venezuelan midfielder Luis Gonzalez, the club announced on Wednesday.

Gonzalez, 26, has played his entire career to date in his native country, most recently for Monagas, where he scored 17 goals in 45 appearances, and won the league title last season. Gonzalez has also played for Caracas, Deportivo la Guaira and Mineros de Guayana. All told, he's made over 185 appearances in the Venezuelan top flight.

Gonzalez is also a Venezuelan international, with three senior team caps since making his debut in 2016.

The midfielder, nicknamed "Cariaco" after his hometown, will be added to FC Dallas' roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa.