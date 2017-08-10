David Villa again proves why he's on top of the charts | Who's the Best?

“You can play well today and score three goals or bad like the other day against Toronto, but it’s mandatory to give 100 percent and I try to do that. If they call me a leader, it’s a pleasure to me that they see me like that.” – David Villa, August 6, 2017

Much has been written about David Villa’s goalscoring contributions – after last Sunday’s hat trick, he snatched the lead in the Golden Boot race with 17 goals this season. In total, the Spaniard has tallied 58 times in 85 regular season matches since joining New York City FC in 2015.

However, Villa’s contributions extend beyond goalscoring. He’s consistently lauded by players and coaches as one of the hardest-working players in the league, chasing down lost causes and harrying opposing defenders. He even blocked a crucial shot in his own penalty area during Sunday’s 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls.

As we look into the Audi Player Index numbers from the #NYderby, Villa’s statistics demonstrate the 35-year-old’s commitment to the team.

He drew fouls – five fouls suffered equates to 100 Audi Player Index points. He beat opponents on the dribble – four successful take-ons also equals 100 Audi Player Index points. He put the defense under pressure – three corners won gave him 90 more points. And finally, he connected with teammates – eight successful passes in the final third and one key pass add up to another 49 points.

Add it all up, and the final tally of 1717 Audi Player Index points is the best match of the season from an individual player, besting David Accam’s 1669-point outing from June 24.

The gaudy total also served to lengthen Villa’s lead in the Audi Player Index Award race over the second-ranked player, Toronto FC’s Sebastian Giovinco.

Fans will have another chance to see Villa in the national spotlight on Saturday, as NYCFC fly to California to take on the struggling LA Galaxy (11 pm ET; ESPN2 in US | MLS LIVE in Canada).