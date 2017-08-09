Minnesota United FC loan Rasmus Schuller to Finland's HJK for rest of 2017

Minnesota United FC announced on Wednesday they have loaned midfielder Rasmus Schuller to Finnish club HJK for the rest of the 2017 MLS season.

Schuller, 26, made seven MLS regular season appearances for Minnesota United after transferring from Swedish side BK Hacken in January. The Finnish international has been sidelined by injury during the campaign, and has not appeared in an MLS game since June 17.

“[Rasmus Schuller] has been training really well … The fact that Ibson and [Sam Cronin] have sort of solidified that [defensive midfield] position, we don’t want this last third of the season to sort of taper away from him,” said MNUFC head coach Adrian Heath said in a team statement. “So, the opportunity came to loan him back and we just think [it’s] for him to get his mind right, to get a lot of minutes under his belt, get his confidence back and get himself back here in December getting ready for the new year. … We think that’s the best thing for him moving forward.”

Schuller previously played for HJK, from 2012-15, where he won three consecutive league titles.