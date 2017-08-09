DC United acquire ex-US youth international Russell Canouse from Hoffenheim

D.C. United's busy transfer window rolled on Wednesday evening, with the club announcing they had acquired American midfielder Russell Canouse from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim of the German Bundesliga on a permanent transfer.

Canouse, a defensive midfielder who can also play right back, has signed a multi-year deal with United and will be added to the team's roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate.

The 22-year-old Canouse had been with the German side since joining their youth academy in 2011 and made his Bundesliga debut on March 12, 2016. He spent the 2016-17 season on loan at VfL Bochum in the 2. Bundesliga, where he made 20 appearances and scored one goal.

“Russell is a dominant holding midfielder with great talent and vision, especially as a young player,” Dave Kasper, United general manager and VP of soccer operations, said in a team release announcing the transfer. “We’re pleased to acquire such a accomplished 22-year-old with years of European experience. He is a strong, physical presence who has an acute ability to dictate play.”

At the international level, Canouse represented the US at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship in Jamaica in 2015 and captained the side in four matches. Though he was named to the roster for the subsequent U-20 World Cup in New Zealand, he was forced to withdraw due to injury.

Canouse is the third new arrival at D.C. United in the last week, with the club having also signed young Bolivian forward Bruno Miranda and Hungarian winger Zoltan Stieber. United have also been heavily linked with a move for US international Paul Arriola prior to the close of Major League Soccer's secondary transfer window at 11:59 pm ET on August 9.