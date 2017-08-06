New York City FC announces general admission sellout for Hudson River Derby

The latest installment of the Hudson River Derby is going to be packed to the brim with fans.

Ahead of New York City FC's clash with the New York Red Bulls on Sunday at Yankee Stadium (6 pm ET, FS1 and Fox Deportes in the US, TSN2 in Canada), NYCFC announced that general seating tickets have sold out.

While a limiting number of standing-room only tickets remain, Sunday’s game — the only one at Yankee Stadium vs. the Red Bulls in 2017 — marks the first sellout of the season with fans snapping up more than 30,000 tickets.

“This rivalry continues to grow in importance to New Yorkers as is evident in the demand for this game,” NYCFC President Jon Patricof said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to an electric atmosphere on Sunday. We can always count on our loyal, passionate fanbase to get behind the team and this game is no exception.”

In the clubs’ only other previous league meeting in 2017, NYCFC soared to a 2-0 win at Red Bull Arena. But the Red Bulls beat NYCFC in US Open Cup play on June 14 and hold a 5-2 overall advantage in league meetings, including a 2-1 mark at Yankee Stadium, since NYCFC entered the league in 2015.

The rival clubs meet again later in the month at Red Bulls on Aug. 25 at Red Bull Arena.