Colorado Rapids 2, Vancouver Whitecaps 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps traded goals and leads Saturday night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, in the end settling for a 2-2 draw.

The visitors got on the board early when Tony Tchani placed a shot through traffic and off the right post less than five minutes into the game. Colorado answered ten minutes later when centerback Axel Sjoberg got on the end of second-phase ball and calmly volleyed a shot past David Ousted.

The Rapids then went ahead through Kevin Doyle, who won a ball on his own half and was on the receiving end of a Marlon Hairston backheel in the box to put away his fifth goal of the year. However the lead would last just 20 minutes, as Vancouver's Fredy Montero found himself unmarked in the box to flick in a header off Cristian Techera's freekick past Tim Howard for the tying goal.

Goals

5' – VAN – Tony Tchani Watch

15' – COL – Axel Sjoberg Watch

54' – COL – Kevin Doyle Watch

76' – VAN – Fredy Montero Watch

