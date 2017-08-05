Jonathan dos Santos eligible for Galaxy in Sunday's visit to Timbers

Jonathan dos Santos, the LA Galaxy's summer Designated Player signing, has received his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate and will be eligible for Sunday's game at the Portland Timbers (2 pm ET | ESPN, MLS LIVE in Canada), according to the club's website.

The 27-year-old Mexican international and former Barcelona and Villareal man will wear No. 8 for the Galaxy. Midfielder Joao Pedro will now wear No. 88.

Jonathan dos Santos joins brother Giovani's Galaxy at a crucial time for the club, which is attempting to avoid missing the postseason for the first time since 2008.

New coaching hire Sigi Schmid has 13 matches remaining to help ninth-place LA make up the seven-point gap between themselves and the sixth and last Western Conference playoff spot currently held by the Vancouver Whitecaps. In addition to Sunday's steamy trip to Portland, the Galaxy also have difficult away matches remaining at Atlanta, Seattle, Kansas City, Houston and Dallas.

Jonathan dos Santos last saw competitive game action in the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in June, helping the Mexico national team to a fourth-place finish in Russia.