Kick Off: Video Review launches this weekend | All-Star sets ratings record

All-Star viewership record

Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game presented by Target proved to be a memorable experience – both for the fans at a sold-out Soldier Field – and for the viewers at home. In fact, the game set a new record for MLS All-Star Game viewership, with 2.1 million viewers across the US and Canada tuning in to watch the drama between the All-Stars and Real Madrid unfold in Chicago. READ MORE

Even Real Madrid head coach and French legend Zinedine Zidane was impressed with the occasion. The three-time FIFA World Player of the Year praised the level of MLS in his postgame press conference and offered his hope that the league would continue its upward trajectory. READ MORE

Video Review debuts this weekend

MLS is back in action after the All-Star break, and that means it's time for the long-awaited debut of Video Review. The league will be among the world's first to test the new system, which will allow match officials to go back and check for clear and obvious officiating errors in four match-changing situations: goals, penalty kicks, straight red cards and cases of mistaken identity. READ MORE

Implementing a system like Video Review takes plenty of prep work, but what, exactly, does bringing dozens of referees up to speed on a brand-new officiating tool entail? MLSsoccer.com's Will Parchman traveled to one of PRO's camps in Park City, Utah to find out. READ MORE

The battle for New York

The New York Red Bulls will carry a four-game win streak to the Bronx for a nationally-televised derby scrap with New York City FC on Sunday (6 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes in the USA; TSN2 in Canada). The hosts will need to lock down Red Bulls striker Bradley Wright-Phillips, who has five goals in his last six MLS contests and five in as many league meetings against their crosstown rivals. PREVIEW

While Sacha Kljestan's goal and assist numbers are down this year, the OPTA Spotlight demonstrates that he's actually been more involved in facilitating the Red Bulls attack than he was last season. READ MORE

Top meets bottom in the East

Toronto FC will try to expand their five-point lead in the Supporters' Shield race when they pay a Saturday visit to East cellar dwellers D.C. United (7 pm ET | TSN in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US). They'll again rely on Alcatel Player of the Week Sebastian Giovinco, has six goals in as many career games against the Black-and-Red. PREVIEW

Local blog Waking The Red notes how Toronto FC midfielder Marky Delgado has blossomed from a guy snubbed by 13 MLS clubs to a guy being mentioned as a USMNT candidate due to his influential displays. READ MORE

Villa? Giovinco? Who's MLS' best?

It's one of the great debates of the day in MLS – is NYCFC's David Villa or Sebastian Giovinco the best player in the league? ESPN FC looked to settle that question – and then some – in their #MLSRank feature earlier this week, where they ranked the Top 30 players in MLS. We'll leave you to see who took the top spot, but safe to say there are plenty of selections that will get fans talking. READ MORE

Atlanta take first Sporting crack

Two of the summer's hottest teams will square off on Sunday when Sporting KC get their first up-close look at Atlanta United (8 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes in the US; TSN2 in Canada). West front-runners Sporting haven't lost in any competition since May, while their weekend guests are 4-0-1 in their last five league games. PREVIEW

Graham Zusi has been busy warning his Sporting KC teammates about the dangers presented by fellow All-Star Miguel Almiron. READ MORE

Chicago back in the friendly confines

After going winless on a three-game road trip, Chicago will be hungry for some home cooking when old foes New England come calling on Saturday evening (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). If the Revs hope to avoid a season sweep and post their first three-game win streak of the year, they'll need to finally corral Nemanja Nikolic, who's burned them for three goals in two games. PREVIEW

Meanwhile, leading German outlet Kicker has added Bundesliga returnees Hannover 96 to the transfer crowd around (in German) Fire speedster David Accam. READ MORE

Angry Toros rumble into Philly

With their season potentially teetering on the brink, the Philadelphia Union have the unenviable task of welcoming FC Dallas to town for a Saturday tilt (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Supporters' Shield holders were knocked out of the Western penthouse with last weekend's jarring 4-0 home defeat to Vancouver. PREVIEW

Pundits far and wide have opined that the Union desperately need a No. 10 to feed top gun C.J. Sapong. The American Soccer Analysis blog has displayed why that is so comparing their final third passing chart against top MLS playmakers like Diego Valeri. READ MORE

MLS champs invade Minnesota

Fresh from snapping a four-game home losing streak, Minnesota United will try to slow Seattle's roll in the first ever league meeting between the two on Saturday (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The defending champs haven't lost since mid-June, and are unbeaten in three away from home. PREVIEW

The Sounders are expecting fresh recruit Victor Rodriguez to give them more options for steady offensive production. READ MORE

Portland hosts slumping Galaxy

Portland will be out to score their first home victory over the LA Galaxy in over four years when the Western rivals battle in Sunday's nationally-televised contest (2 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes, MLS LIVE). Meanwhile, the Galaxy will be hoping to resurrect their season by halting a six-game win drought (0-5-1). PREVIEW

With backline marshal Jelle Van Damme serving a suspension, Galaxy boss Sigi Schimd is weighing all options for who will replace him in the heart of defense – he's even considered sliding Jermaine Jones back from midfield. READ MORE

Playoff hopefuls meet in San Jose

Two clubs hoping to enhance their postseason credentials will lock horns on Saturday when Columbus visit San Jose (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). One bad Crew SC omen: the away team has not posted a win in this series since 2009, a span of nine meetings. PREVIEW

On Thursday, injured Crew SC ace Federico Higuain announced that this season will be his last in Columbus. READ MORE

Montreal aim to keep Lions tame

The Montreal Impact will hope to start a late surge for a playoff return in Saturday's tilt with a sliding Orlando City side that has won just twice in its last 15 games (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE in the US; TVA Sports in Canada). The Impact will want to avoid a repeat of last season, when Orlando City escaped Stade Saputo with a 4-1 victory. PREVIEW

On Thursday, the Impact completed the signing of Canada international Samuel Piette, who says he's delighted to be with "the club of his heart." READ MORE

In-form sides clash at Rio Tinto

A pair of four-game unbeaten runs will be up for wager in Saturday's Western Conference duel between Real Salt Lake and guests Houston (10 pm ET MLS LIVE). Real will be out for revenge after suffering a 5-1 defeat in Texas back in May. PREVIEW

Dynamo attacker Romell Quioto says he is finally feeling good again after a summer of fitness struggles. READ MORE

'Caps go Rocky Mountain high

Vancouver, who've been warming up in recent weeks, will shoot for their first three-game road winning streak in over two years when they visit Colorado for a Saturday clash (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE in the US; TSN1 in Canada). The Whitecaps won at Dick's Sporting Goods Park back in May, breaking a six-game losing run in that building. PREVIEW

Following last week's big win at FC Dallas, the Whitecaps are taking extra care to avoid the trap presented by a game played a mile-high in Colorado. READ MORE

