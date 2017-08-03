Montreal Impact acquire Canadian international midfielder Samuel Piette

The Montreal Impact announced on Thursday the transfer acquisition of Quebec-born and Canadian international midfielder Samuel Piette from Spanish club CD Izarra, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and a completed physical.

Piette played all 360 minutes of the Canada national team's run to the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals, the nation's deepest run in the tournament since 2009. Overall internationally, he has featured in 35 games for Canada, including 21 starts.

He signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Montreal, with a further option for 2020.

“I am very happy to join the Impact, the club of my heart, and to have the chance to play in front of my family, friends and our supporters,” Piette said in a club release. “I can’t wait to wear the bleu-blanc-noir jersey and I am looking forward to helping the team reach its objectives.”

Piette returns home after playing club football in Europe his entire adult life. That includes a total of 46 games in Spain’s third division in the last two years, including 32 with CD Izarra last season.

Before moving to Izarra, he joined Deportivo La Coruña in 2014 and spent a year on loan with Racing de Ferrol in the 2015-2016 season. He previously played in Germany, in 2013 and 2014, with Fortuna Düsseldorf, appearing in two 2. Bundesliga games as well as 31 games with the youth team.

“He’s a local player who showed a lot of interest in joining our club and continuing his career at home in Montreal," technical director Adam Braz said in a release. "He’s a young defensive midfielder with a profile and playing style that we like. He has a strong work ethic and a strong desire to help the team. Defensively, he is an aggressive, ball-winning midfielder who is strong and physical. Offensively, he is simple and effective with his passing and keeps the team in possession.”

Piette played his youth soccer in Québec with FC Boisbriand, before joining FC Metz, in France, from 2009 to 2012, following a partnership with the Quebec Soccer Federation.