All-Star teammates, MLS foes: Graham Zusi, Miguel Amiron talk SKC-ATL

CHICAGO – Sunday’s matchup between Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United FC will be a clash of an immovable object and an unstoppable force, with SKC’s league-best defense looking to stymie Miguel Almiron and Atlanta’s best-in-MLS attack at Children’s Mercy Park (8 pm ET; FS1, FOX Deportes in the US | TSN 2 in Canada).

Sporting KC have ridden Best XI-caliber campaigns from goalkeeper Tim Melia and center back Ike Opara, solid seasons from US internationals Matt Besler and Graham Zusi and an excellent first campaign from defensive midfielder Ilie to form the league’s best defensive unit.

SKC have conceded just 17 goals in 22 games, five fewer than the next closest team. Their nine shutouts are tied with Chicago for most in the league, and they’re on pace to concede just over 26 goals this year. That total would be the fewest allowed in MLS since LA conceded 26 and Salt Lake allowed 20 in 2010, the final year before the league moved from a 30-game schedule to its current to 34-game slate.

They haven’t yet faced an attack like Atlanta’s, however. The expansion club have taken the league by storm with their offensive firepower, scoring 41 times in 21 games. They’re tied with NYCFC for total goals scored, but lead the league in goals per game.

“It’s going to be a challenging game. They’re a very good team with an extremely dangerous front five,” Zusi told MLSsoccer.com after Wednesday night's AT&T 2017 MLS All-Star Game, presented by Target. “It’s going to be a game where we have to be locked in constantly. I think if we can control the game and go at our pace it’ll help, obviously. Possession in that game will help as well, but there’s no question that they’ve got some very talented guys up front.”

Atlanta’s attack is led by Designated Players Almiron, Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba and fellow young South American Yamil Asad. The quartet are the first line of Atlanta’s high-press system, regularly forcing opponents into turnovers before punishing them on the break. They’ve combined for 29 goals and 23 assists this year, with Almiron leading the way with eight goals and nine helpers.

The Paraguayan impressed in the All-Star Game on Wednesday, something that wasn’t lost on Zusi.

“He’s dangerous,” Zusi said. “You see it right away – it almost seems like he’s faster on the ball than off of it. He’s a guy that we’re going to have to be locked in for 90 minutes.”

Almiron knows breaking down Kansas City will be difficult, particularly at Children’s Mercy Park. SKC have allowed just seven goals in 11 home matches this year.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” he said through a translator after the All-Star Game. “We know they’re a good team; they’re first in the West, they’re good defensively and also attacking, so we’re going to have to be at our best.”

Atlanta won’t be helped by the likely absence of All-Star left back Greg Garza, who separated his right shoulder in the first minute of Wednesday’s match and will be further evaluated by the expansion club on Thursday.

“It’s tough, it’s disappointing,” All-Star defender and Atlanta captain Michael Parkhurst said when asked about Garza’s injury. “There’s nothing you can really do about that one. It’s just an unfortunate fall and hopefully he can bounce back quick. We don’t know the severity of it yet, but we’ve got a deep team. We’ve got guys that are capable of stepping in and playing if he has to miss some time.”