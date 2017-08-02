Sounders sign Spanish attacker Victor Rodriguez

Seattle Sounders FC announced the signing of Spanish winger Victor Rodriguez on Wednesday, signing him from former La Liga side Sporting de Gijon.

The 28-year-old Rodriguez comes to MLS after a nine-year professional career in his home country. He appeared in 25 matches, scoring twice, in the top flight last season before Gijon's relegation in May. He was acquired using Targeted Allocation Money.

"Victor is an experienced and versatile attacking player that we are pleased to welcome to Seattle," Sounders GM Garth Lagerwey said in a club news release. "Adding another quality TAM-level player to our roster as we approach the final third of our season bolsters our team, giving our club another talented offensive option. We're excited to see Victor's contributions on the field for us in the coming weeks."

Rodriguez joins Sounders FC after an extensive career in Spain, most recently playing for Sporting Gijón for the 2016-2017 campaign, and previously for Getafe CF, Elche CF, Real Zaragoza and CF Badalona. In all, the Catalonia native spent four total seasons in La Liga, making 127 appearances and scoring nine goals since 2012.