Sergio Ramos, Bale, Marcelo train with Real Madrid ahead of MLS All-Star

CHICAGO -- Some of Real Madrid's biggest stars shone on the pitch at Soldier Field, during the team's first training session in town before the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target tomorrow night (8:30 pm ET, FS1, Univision, TSN, TVA Sports).

The European champions have worked hard to come back to full fitness during their preseason and summer US tour, and during a post-training press conference, head coach Zinedine Zidane said he was pleased with how far they've come.

“We are physically good. We’ve worked very hard here. We’ve had so many physical things, so many injuries, but now they’re mostly taken care of,” he said in Spanish at the press conference. “In some of the matches we’ve had [during the preseason tour], I’ve seen some good things, and some things that are worse. But the important thing is the coming season, and nothing more.”

His megawatt squad looked just peachy, though, as they ran through drills and a scrimmage in an open training session in front of fans. The likes of Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, Isco, Dani Carvajal, Casemiro, and many more all drew cheers from a crowd waving banners and homemade signs on a hot mid-morning.

Here are some of the sights and sounds from the training session.

This is one of the best days of my soccer life pic.twitter.com/vS0tEN15Ic — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 1, 2017

This is happening right now pic.twitter.com/2INQtH2HgV — Arielle Castillo (@ariellec) August 1, 2017