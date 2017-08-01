Miguel Almiron believes Atlanta United have enough to contend for MLS Cup

It is not very common for expansion teams to make the playoffs in their first season, let alone win MLS Cup.

Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almiron thinks it can be done, however.

Atlanta United have gotten off to a solid start in their time as an MLS franchise, going 10-7-4 to this point in the year and demonstrating one of the more exciting brands of soccer in the league. Their dynamic play has them currently sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, and reaching the postseason is looking like a good possibility for them.

Still, Atlanta want more than to just make a playoff appearance. They want to seriously challenge for MLS Cup, and believe they have the tools within their roster to do so.

"Of course, but like coach says we have to keep our feet on the ground and we have to take it step by step," Almiron told FutbolMLS when asked if the team is thinking about fighting for a title. "Atlanta are still a new club, it's our first year, but we don't look at that as en excuse either. The group is very unified, which is very important, and I do think we have enough to contend."

Almiron has been one of the catalysts for Atlanta United, scoring eight goals while assisting on nine others in his 21 appearances. The Paraguayan is currently in Chicago preparing for the MLS All-Star Game, which will be played Wednesday between the league's best players and Spanish giant Real Madrid (8:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision; TVAS, TSN in Canada).