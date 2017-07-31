2017 Team of the week (Wk 21): Reds, Revs lead the way as East dominates

It was a good week to be a Red -- or a Rev.

Toronto FC landed three players on Week 21's Team of the Week and the New England Revolution had two honored, after both teams picked up big shutout victories over the weekend.

Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and had an assist as Toronto beat New York City FC 4-0 on Sunday and was joined by midfielder Michael Bradley and defender Drew Moor on the first team. New England's Kei Kamara also recorded a weekend brace, just a week after opining that he might not be a good fit with the Revolution, and Revs goalkeeper Cody Cropper also made the weekly XI after Saturday's 3-0 victory over Philadelphia.

The Eastern Conference dominated the selections, taking eight spots. Of the Western Conference teams, Vancouver were the best-represented, after knocking FC Dallas out of the conference lead with a 4-0 rout, with defender Tim Parker making the first team and Carl Robinson earning weekly coaching honors.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

BENCH: Luis Robles (NY), Chris Mavinga (TOR), Jerome Thiesson (MIN), Kelyn Rowe (NE), Sacha Kljestan (NY), Hector Villalba (ATL), Fredy Montero (VAN)

COACH: Carl Robinson, Vancouver