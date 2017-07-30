Two bicycle kick goals in a day! Feilhaber, Mezquida supply the acrobatics

It's not every matchnight that you get treated to two bicycle kick goals.

Sporting Kansas City's Benny Feilhaber and Vancouver's Nicolas Mezquida pulled off the feat in Week 21 with two pearls on Saturday night among the whopping 31 goals scored across the 10 matches.

Watch the videos of each below: Which one takes the cake as the best bike? Have your say in the comments.

Nicolas Mezquida (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

The Uruguayan attacker scored this goal just four minutes after coming off the bench. His 83rd-minute strike, his second goal of the year, capped the scoring in the Whitecaps' 4-0 trouncing of FC Dallas in Texas.

Benny Feilhaber (Sporting KC)

Feilhaber, who has a penchant for the spectacular goal, showcased perfect form on this hit just before halftime to give Sporting Kansas City a lead that would ultimately hold up. They went on to defeat the Chicago Fire 3-2.