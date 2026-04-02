CF Montréal acquire Frankie Amaya from Toluca

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

CF Montréal have acquired midfielder Frankie Amaya on loan from back-to-back LIGA MX champions Deportivo Toluca, the club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old former US youth international is on loan through the end of the 2026 season.

“Frankie is an experienced midfielder with strong technical skills,” said Luca Saputo, Montréal's senior director of recruitment and sporting methodology.

“His capacity to maintain possession, along with his ability to link the defence to offense, will provide us with additional options and strengthen our squad.”

Amaya joins his fourth MLS club, after previous stints with FC Cincinnati, Red Bull New York and LAFC.

The No. 1 overall selection of the 2019 MLS SuperDraft, Amaya has 10g/9a in 150 regular-season appearances. He's contributed two assists in 18 games with Toluca, who sent him on loan to LAFC last season.

Montréal are in their first full season under head coach Marco Donadel. They're seeking their first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs trip since 2024.