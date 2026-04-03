Seattle Sounders sign midfielder Peter Kingston

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The 24-year-old is under contract through the end of the 2026 season with options through 2027-2028.

“We’re excited to sign Peter to the first team and are proud of how he’s shown continual growth within our system,” said Sounders general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.

“He is another strong example of the development pathway we’ve built at this club. We’re looking forward to seeing Peter continue that progression with our group."

Kingston has made four appearances with Seattle while on short-term call-ups from Tacoma - including a two-assist performance off the bench in last month's 2-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC that clinched a spot in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.

Since joining Tacoma ahead of the 2025 MLS Next Pro season, Kingston has 3g/6a across 38 matches.

“Peter has earned this contract through the work he’s put in every day. He’s been consistent in training, taken coaching well and made the most of his opportunities with both Tacoma Defiance and the first team," said Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer.

"He’s stepped in with confidence when called upon and shown he belongs at this level. We’re excited to fully integrate him into our group and see how he can continue to help the team.”