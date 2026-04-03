Finally home: Inter Miami fans relish Nu Stadium opener

Should the typical South Florida storms hold off, the weather forecast offers lovely conditions for the grand opening of Nu Stadium, Inter Miami CF ’s gleaming, long-awaited new home, when Austin FC visit on Saturday evening: 81 degrees Fahrenheit and sunny with a few scattered clouds (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

“We lived quite a few moments that were just bizarre and just felt desperate, like that day would never come.”

“It took so long to have something of your own,” Chris Moramarco, co-founder of IMCF supporters’ group Vice City 1986, told MLSsoccer.com last week, “and there are people that were here from day one, and were supporting the club when we were getting killed game after game, and we would still show up, because we were just excited to finally, after 20 years, to have a team. So we knew that, independent of results, we needed to show up and be there. And we did.

Back then, the faithful had to savor just having a team again, nearly two decades after the 2001 contraction of Miami Fusion FC.

Just ask those who have been around since IMCF’s humbling early years – before Lionel Messi and his superstar comrades arrived in July 2023 – when Miami finished 19th, 20th and 12th in the overall MLS table, and saw their inaugural 2020 season disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s a bright outlook for an occasion that the Herons’ most devoted supporters have reached while enduring plenty of stormy nights, long commutes and frustrating losses.

“Having all our supporters right there with us, I know it’s something that makes us all very happy, and we can’t wait to experience that moment.”

“Having the stadium right in the heart of Miami, with all the fans coming out to the matches because it’s now just a stone’s throw from their homes, is very important and creates a special atmosphere,” Ruíz said in Spanish this week.

For all the milestones Messi & Co. marked at that venue, settling in at their permanent house, located a long goal kick or two from the main entrance to Miami International Airport, is a dream come true, particularly for homegrowns like David Ruíz , a native of the nearby Little Havana neighborhood.

As the Miami Freedom Park project – which Nu Stadium anchors – inched towards reality, the Herons elected to set up shop 34 miles to the north in Fort Lauderdale, constructing their Florida Blue Training Center where the Fusion’s former Lockhart Stadium home once stood, and building a temporary ground on site.

It took years for David Beckham to assemble an ownership group, then settle on a suitable stadium site, with one setback after another as proposal after proposal, location after location, were rejected by various local government authorities.

Allow us to enlighten your feed with our new home 🤩 pic.twitter.com/NJcEfietTk

"Always present"

While a necessary step in “our journey,” as Moramarco calls it, IMCF’s residence in Fort Lauderdale imposed a challenging commute for their fans in Miami proper.

“I live down in Pinecrest, near the University of Miami, and the trek is an hour and a half. On a weekday, it could be up to two and a half hours,” he explained. “So if the game is at 7:30, we're there at 3:30, we're there at 3 pm, and then don't leave ‘til almost midnight. It's a journey, and it's your day gone.

“Families that have kids playing soccer at an academy, for instance, some weekends are gone, and that's a reality. The flip side of it is that now all those Miami people are finally going to be able to have that short commute.”

Roberto Rivadeneira lived through those difficult early days, too. He’s a longtime member of the Southern Legion, a supporters' group that predates the club’s on-field debut by more than a decade, founded by soccer fans suffering from the Fusion’s loss, eager to advocate for MLS’s return to South Florida.

“We’re always present. We've been there before Inter Miami. That's a fact,” Rivadeneira recalled. “We were so happy to have a team, a local team, our team, that we didn't care if we lost games.