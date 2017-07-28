New York Red Bulls sign Norwegian forward Muhamed Keita

The New York Red Bulls completed the transfer of forward Muhamed Keita from Polish side Lech Poznan on Friday, the club announced.

“We are excited to welcome Muhamed to our club,” Red Bulls sporting director Denis Hamlett said in a statement released by the team. “He is an experienced player that has the ability to play as a forward, or on either wing. We think that his skill set can transfer well to MLS and fit our style of play.”

Keita, 26, has spent the vast majority of his career in Norway, who he represented on several youth levels. He began his career with Stromsgodset, moving from the club’s academy to the senior team in 2007 and recording 18 goals in 125 appearances for the club before moving to Poznan in 2014.

Born in Gambia, the 5-foot-7 forward spent a good deal of his time under contract with Poznan on loan to Norwegian teams. He played under new LAFC manager Bob Bradley at Stabaek in 2015, did another stint at Stromsgodset in 2016, went back to Stabaek later that year and then played for Valerenga in 2017. In all, he’s totaled 36 goals and 20 assists in 212 professional appearances.

The Red Bulls will return to action on Saturday, when they’ll look to extend their winning streak to four games at home against the Montreal Impact (7:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE in the US | TVA Sports in Canada).