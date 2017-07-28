New England Revolution sign French defender Claude Dielna

The New England Revolution made a move to bolster their backline on Friday, when they announced the signing of 29-year-old French defender Claude Dielna.

Dielna will be added as a Designated Player or as a Targeted Allocation Money signing, depending on other potential moves the Revs make during the current transfer window.

"We've been clear about our desire to add players to the roster during this transfer window," Revolution GM Michael Burns said in a statement released by the club. "We're pleased we were able to add to our backline and we look forward to getting Claude integrated into the team."

Dielna has more than 10 seasons of pro experience in France, England, Romania and Slovakia. He comes to New England after spending the last three years with English Championship club Sheffield Wednesday, who loaned him out to Romanian club Dimano Bucuresti during the 2016-17 season. He made 12 total appearances last season.

Primarily a center back, Dielna began his career with French club Lorient in 2007. The 6-foot, left-footer racked up 22 appearances in Ligue 1 and 87 in Ligue 2 in France, and also spent time with Greek power Olympiacos before moving to Sheffield Wednesday in 2014.

"I'm very happy to sign for this club. I'm very excited to start the competition," said Dielna. "I watched many games and I spoke with the staff. The club looks to be a family and that's what I need. I will try to bring my international experience and my quality to help the team."

New England will look to win their second straight game on Saturday, when they host the Philadelphia Union at Gillette Stadium (7:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE).