Dom Dwyer in contention to start at Atlanta in first game with Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – It was the obvious question for Orlando City SC head coach Jason Kreis, but it had to be asked: Will Dom Dwyer start in Saturday’s game at Atlanta (4:30 pm ET; FOX in the US | MLS LIVE in Canada), fresh from his record-breaking trade from Sporting Kansas City?

The answer was classic coach-speak – giving nothing away but providing plenty of inference. Dwyer will “absolutely” be “considered” for a starting role, Kreis said.

There wasn’t quite a twinkle in his eye, but considering how Saturday’s game is a crucial one for an Orlando team that just dropped below the playoff line for the first time this season, it could well have been delivered with a knowing wink.

The simple facts are that Orlando splashed up to $1.6 million in Allocation Money for a striker who is fit and in-form; the Lions are most certainly in “win now” mode; and the whole fanbase is agog to see their former hero resume his marauding in purple.

“He’s a striker, so he will be in one of the two spots up top, if we play with two strikers,” Kreis explained. “We may play with three. But if we play with two he will be considered for one of those roles. If we play with one high striker, he’ll be considered for that role as he’s a guy that’s quite versatile.”

Asked if it would be a starting combination of Dwyer and Cyle Larin up top – a classic combo of little and large – Kreis was more cryptic.

“This would be a new look for us if that’s the way we go,” he said. “We may go with Dom and Carlos [Rivas], or we may choose to go on with how it’s been. What it’s really done is bring another headache to the coaching staff, which is actually what we need right now.”

Listen to Kreis talk about Dwyer and what he brings to Orlando City and it’s clear the US international will be penciled into the starting lineup every week once he settles in with the club.

“I spoke to him on the phone after the deal had closed and got to sit down face-to-face yesterday and he was absolutely fantastic,” Kreis said. “You can’t ask for much more as a coach than a player who comes in and tells you how desperately he wants to be here and work with this group of players and coaching staff, and help Orlando City move this project forward.”

Orlando’s big splash for Dwyer was certainly not a foregone conclusion during this transfer window, but Kreis made it clear getting a new goalscorer was the team’s top priority in light of their recent struggles.

“We went into this window to address one specific need, in that we need to score more goals,” he said. “We needed to add players to help us create goals as well as score them. Looking extensively at a lot of international players, it dawned on us that maybe the best idea would be to get somebody we really believed in in the league.

“So we asked the question of Kansas City not really thinking it would be a possibility. But as you can see, we went over the top and really showed our intent and purpose to get a player we very much value. We hope he’s going to change things on the field, but as well bring a fresh energy to the guys that are here. We feel like that’s what we need.”