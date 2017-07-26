Colorado Rapids sign German wide midfielder Stefan Aigner from 1860 Munich

The Colorado Rapids announced today the signing of German attacker Stefan Aigner to a three-and-a-half year deal on a free transfer from German team 1860 Munich, pending the receipt of the 29-year-old's International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

“We’re excited to add a player of Stefan’s caliber to our roster for the next three-and-a-half years,” said Rapids interim GM, Pádraig Smith. “As an organization we are committed to fielding a forward thinking side and bringing in Stefan – a technical and versatile player who can excel in multiple attacking roles – will help us achieve that vision.”

Aigner made 24 league appearances for 1860 Munich in the 2. Bundesliga – Germany's second-highest division – during the 2016-17 season, registering four goals and three assists.

That was his second stint with his hometown Lions after first featuring from 2009 to 2012. In between, he played in Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt from 2012-16, scoring 28 goals and contributing 27 assists in 136 league matches (four seasons). He also scored a 2013-14 Europa League goal against FC Porto.

The Rapids (6-11-2, 20 points) enter Week 21 of the 2017 MLS regular season in 10th place in the Western Conference, seven points below playoff line, but are coming off a 1-1 away draw against Eastern Conference leaders Toronto FC last Saturday. They visit the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE).