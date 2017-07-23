Vancouver Whitecaps 1, Portland Timbers 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Portland Timbers head coach Caleb Porter said before kickoff on Sunday that his shorthanded side would simply have to find a way in a road game against an arch-nemesis.

His players answered the call.

A depleted Timbers side went into BC Place and handed the Vancouver Whitecaps a 2-1 loss in the latest chapter of their Cascadia rivalry on Sunday afternoon. Jeremy Ebobisse led the way with a goal and an assist, with the decisive tally coming in the 49th minute through Sebastian Blanco.

The victory snapped a six-game winless run for Portland, who managed to triumph despite missing 12 field players because of a combination of injuries, suspension, and international call-ups. The result also ended Vancouver's winning streak at two matches.

Goals

14' – POR – Jeremy Ebobisse Watch

45' – VAN – Andrew Jacobson Watch

49' – POR – Sebastian Blanco Watch

Three Things

STEPPING UP: The Portland Timbers were missing several of their regular starters on Sunday, but still managed to come out with an impressive victory. Jeremy Ebobisse, Sebastian Blanco, and Jake Gleeson will get most of the attention because of their contributions, but reserves like Roy Miller and Dairon Asprilla also turned in solid performances to pick up the road result. LACK OF ATTACK: The Vancouver Whitecaps had their share of chances in the game, but most of them, including Andrew Jacobson's equalizer before halftime, came off of set pieces. Star forward Fredy Montero and the rest of the Whitecaps struggled to do much from the run of play for much of the 90 minutes, and that simply was not good enough against a shorthanded but determined foe. ROOKIE STAND OUT: You would have been hard-pressed to guess that Sunday's game marked Jeremy Ebobisse's first MLS start or that he had only played 26 minutes in league action all season. The 20-year-old forward not only helped provide the difference with a redirected finish (his first MLS tally) and neat back-heel assist (for the game-winer), but kept Vancouver's backline busy throughout his 78-minute shift with aggressive runs on and off the ball and an ability combine. Ebobisse may very well have earned himself more looks in the near future.

