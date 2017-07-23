Report: Orlando City "aggressively pursuing" Sporting KC's Dom Dwyer

A bombshell MLS trade could be in the works, according to ESPN’s Taylor Twellman.

Twellman tweeted on Sunday that Orlando City SC have been attempting to land Sporting Kansas City striker Dom Dwyer for the past week, and that SKC have engaged in talks.

Over the last week, @OrlandoCitySC have been aggressively pursuing Dom Dwyer...@SportingKC have engaged them. Stay tuned. #MLS — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) July 23, 2017

Dwyer, 26, has 55 goals in 111 regular season matches since the start of 2014. The English-born forward, who recently made his debut for the US national team, had a wildly successful loan to Orlando in 2013, scoring 15 goals in 13 games to help the Lions to the USL title.

Twellman added that an unnamed third team had been engaged in the trade talks earlier in the week, but, as of Sunday, discussions were solely between Orlando and SKC. According to Twellman, Dwyer is in the final year of his MLS contract.