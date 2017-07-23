Dom Dwyer - Sporting Kansas City - Pointing to the crowd
Report: Orlando City "aggressively pursuing" Sporting KC's Dom Dwyer

July 23, 20172:59PM EDT
Sam StejskalContributor

A bombshell MLS trade could be in the works, according to ESPN’s Taylor Twellman.

Twellman tweeted on Sunday that Orlando City SC have been attempting to land Sporting Kansas City striker Dom Dwyer for the past week, and that SKC have engaged in talks.

Dwyer, 26, has 55 goals in 111 regular season matches since the start of 2014. The English-born forward, who recently made his debut for the US national team, had a wildly successful loan to Orlando in 2013, scoring 15 goals in 13 games to help the Lions to the USL title.

Twellman added that an unnamed third team had been engaged in the trade talks earlier in the week, but, as of Sunday, discussions were solely between Orlando and SKC. According to Twellman, Dwyer is in the final year of his MLS contract. 

