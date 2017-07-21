MLS DisCo suspends Alberg; Independent Panel rejects Beckerman appeal

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension following the midweek games in Week 20 of the MLS regular season. Additionally, the Independent Panel has ruled on one appeal of a red card from Wednesday night's Week 20 games.

Alberg serious foul play

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended Philadelphia Union midfielder Roland Alberg for one game and issued him an undisclosed fine. Alberg was found guilty of serious foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent in the 29th minute of Philadelphia's match against the Montreal Impact on July 19 (video above). Alberg will serve the suspension during Philadelphia's match against Columbus Crew SC on July 22.

Beckerman appeal

The Independent Panel, consisting of one representative each from the U.S. Soccer Federation, Canadian Soccer Association and Professional Referees Organization, has rejected Real Salt Lake's appeal of midfielder Kyle Beckerman's red card, issued in the 55th minute of RSL's match against the Portland Timbers on July 19 (video above). Beckerman will serve his one-game suspension during RSL's next match on Saturday, July 22 against Sporting Kansas City.

Each club is entitled to two unsuccessful appeals per season, including playoffs. Real Salt Lake has one unsuccessful appeal remaining for the 2017 season.