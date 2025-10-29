Eastern Conference: What we learned in Game 1 & what comes next

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs are underway! And for Round One, at least, we’re settling into a Best-of-3 grind in which we’ll see adjustments and counter-adjustments as underdogs try to pull off the upset and favorites try to hold serve and make it chalk.

With that in mind, let’s take a spin around the Eastern Conference and see what we saw in Game 1s.

This was all pretty one-sided, and I think the momentum chart and stats do a good job of telling the story:

Game 1 in a nutshell: Nashville came out ultra-defensive after they got blasted in the second half of their Decision Day loss to the Herons , and thus let Leo Messi & Friends dictate terms.

Head coach Javier Mascherano deserves some praise here. There’s nothing novel or overly sophisticated about what this team does; they simply have a good structure (most of the time), and everybody buys in. That then provides the platform for Messi, Luis Suárez , et al to make goals happen.

One point I want to make is that while Miami are generally thought of as a pretty, high-possession team – they like to have the ball, and any time you’ve got Barça DNA in the engine room, you’re going to know how to string passes together – they’re actually at their best forcing turnovers and then getting out quickly into transition. Which is exactly how they scored their first goal in this one.

What shouldn’t be lost in any of this is that they put Miami under real pressure once they switched to their typical 4-2-2-2 for the final 15 minutes, and deserved that late consolation goal. I think it’s a good bet we see them with that look from the start, even if doing so risks opening the game up and turning it into a shootout.

I’m guessing we’ll see Brugman in the XI from the start, and maybe Alex Muyl for Shaffelburg. I also expect Nashville to press like mad for the first 15-20 minutes.

On the other hand, you could say it didn’t, since Nashville simply couldn’t progress the ball. Acosta’s a destroyer, not an orchestrator, and with him pulling the strings, there was a massive dislocation between the midfield and the front line.

From Nashville: So on the one hand, you could argue that head coach B.J. Callaghan’s big personnel gamble in midfield – dropping Gastón Brugman and putting Bryan Acosta in at d-mid – paid off, as the ‘Yotes only conceded three goals instead of the five they coughed up on Decision Day.

He shouldn’t do that, though. Keeping actual attackers out there forces Nashville’s fullbacks to stay deep and defend, and if they’re staying deep and defending, then the ‘Yotes really struggle with ball progression.

I think there will be a temptation, on Mascherano’s part, to drop one of the wingers (it was Allende and Baltasar Rodríguez for the first 70 minutes of Game 1) to add Yannick Bright in central midfield and push Rodrigo De Paul up into what would nominally be an attacking spot.

That is good! That is balance. I know that Allende, in particular, can frustrate fans – he had one of the misses of the century in this one – but the way he stretches the field off-ball is absolutely necessary to make this work, and he’s developed some real synergy with Suárez in particular.

From Miami: There shouldn’t be any changes. They settled into a 4-2-3-1 down the stretch with Messi playing as a true No. 10 under Suárez, Tadeo Allende (who got the second goal in this one, which turned out to be the game-winner) on the right, and a secondary playmaker on the left.

I suspect Chicago head coach Gregg Berhalter will feel the same way. Unlike the two regular-season meetings between these teams, the Fire didn’t look outclassed. Even without Philip Zinckernagel , who was a late injury scratch.

It was a perfectly “chaotic neutral” performance from the DP, and Philly – who pressed in their usual 4-2-2-2, but didn’t turn it into anything truly dangerous until the game’s final 25 minutes – obviously thrive in chaos. It’s their whole raison d’etre, and they’ll probably be satisfied with what they got out of Game 1 (with the PK shootout win being the most important part).

Then the teams stepped up for the PK shootout and Bamba… somehow didn’t take one?

Chicago 's winger had one insane midfield dummy that turned into a 1-0 Philly lead, a soft giveaway that turned into a 2-0 Philly lead, scored a goal to bring it back to 2-1, and then assisted Jack Elliott ’s screamer to make it 2-2 just before the full-time whistle blew.

What to expect in Game 2

When: Saturday, 5:30 pm ET

Saturday, 5:30 pm ET Watch: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV

From Philly: More of the same – the Supporters' Shield winners have a game model that they’re very committed to, as they should be. Their best chance in any game they play is to dictate the tempo by running the game completely off the tracks and making sure there is no tempo. Chaotic neutral, remember?

Now, I expect at least one change: Frankie Westfield brings more on-ball quality than Nathan Harriel, and there will be moments when 1) Philly need to actually string some passes around, and 2) Fire left back/wingback Andrew Gutman pushes forward on the overlap and gets caught out. When that happens, you want your right back to be able to hit the last pass.

The other personnel question is up top, where Mikael Uhre (playing some of the best ball of his Union career over the past month) could get in for either Tai Baribo or Bruno Damiani. He changed the game once he got on.

The only reason Uhre didn’t start in Game 1 was that he’d picked up a muscle injury of some sort. If he’s good enough to go for an hour in Game 2, I’d expect that hour to be from the opening whistle.

From Chicago: Well, no Sergio Oregel for one. He got baited into a very soft and utterly unnecessary red card by Kai Wagner after Wagner and Brian Gutiérrez got into a little dust-up immediately following Elliott’s equalizer.

Tough moment from Oregel, but I liked the instinct. It was Gutiérrez, who only came on in the 73rd minute, who’d taken the game by the scruff and really matched Philly's intensity. Standing up for him in that moment was the right call and sent the right message.

Understand that Chicago had played pretty well to that point, but when you meet a team like the Union, you need to do more than “play well.” You need to – and I’m afraid I’m going to sound like Jürgen Klinsmann here, but so be it – play with “personality.” Gutiérrez obviously has a gigantic, fearless personality.

Which brings us to the obvious Game 2 change: Gutiérrez has to start. And while that might not be ideal in the 3-4-2-1 Berhalter wants to play, there’s really no way to justify keeping him off the pitch. If it is going to be the 3-4-2-1 from the start, then drop Bamba and play Guti inside-left; if it’s the 4-3-3, then obviously play him as a free 8.

The other big personnel question is, obviously, Zinckernagel. I thought Maren Haile-Selassie was really good filling in for the Dane, though obviously there was a significant difference in terms of end product.