Gold Cup overlay - Orbelin Pineda - Alberth Elis - Mexico - Honduras
USA Today Sports

Mexico 1, Honduras 0 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

July 21, 201712:32AM EDT
Alicia RodriguezContributor

Mexico maintained their run in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Honduras in the quarterfinal round at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

It was a game full of crunching tackles from the opening whistle, before opening up considerably in the second half. The game's lone goal came just four minutes in, with Rodolfo Pizarro finishing a good buildup with a tap-in at the far post for El Tri.

Mexico advance to the semifinal, where they will have a rematch with Group C counterpart Jamaica on Sunday at the Rose Bowl.

Goals

  • 4' – MEX – Rodolfo Pizarro

Lineups

Mexico (4-3-3, left to right): #1 Jesus Corona -- #18 Jesus Gallardo, #4 Hugo Ayala, #3 Jair Pereira, #6 Edson Alvarez -- #15 Rodolfo Pizarro, #5 Jesus Molina, #20 Jesus Duenas --#7 Orbelin Pineda, #19 Angel Sepulveda, #11 Elias Hernandez

Honduras (4-2-3-1, left to right): #1 Luis Lopez -- #23 Carlos Sanchez, #3 Maynor Figueroa, #4 Henry Figueroa, #2 Felix Crisanto -- #5 Ever Alvarado, #8 Alfredo Mejia -- #12 Romell Quioto, #6 Bryan Acosta, #17 Alberth Elis -- #16 Ovidio Lanza

Next Up

  • MEX: Sunday, July 23 vs. Jamaica (9 pm ET | FS1, Univision, UDN)
  • HON: Eliminated

MLS All-Stars vs. Real Madrid is August 2. Limited tickets left!

Time is running out for your chance to see European champions Real Madrid face the best of MLS. Get your tickets to the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.

More about All-Star  |  Event schedule