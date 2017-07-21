Mexico 1, Honduras 0 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Match Recap

Mexico maintained their run in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Thursday with a 1-0 win over Honduras in the quarterfinal round at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

It was a game full of crunching tackles from the opening whistle, before opening up considerably in the second half. The game's lone goal came just four minutes in, with Rodolfo Pizarro finishing a good buildup with a tap-in at the far post for El Tri.

Mexico advance to the semifinal, where they will have a rematch with Group C counterpart Jamaica on Sunday at the Rose Bowl.

Goals

4' – MEX – Rodolfo Pizarro

Lineups

Mexico (4-3-3, left to right): #1 Jesus Corona -- #18 Jesus Gallardo, #4 Hugo Ayala, #3 Jair Pereira, #6 Edson Alvarez -- #15 Rodolfo Pizarro, #5 Jesus Molina, #20 Jesus Duenas --#7 Orbelin Pineda, #19 Angel Sepulveda, #11 Elias Hernandez

Honduras (4-2-3-1, left to right): #1 Luis Lopez -- #23 Carlos Sanchez, #3 Maynor Figueroa, #4 Henry Figueroa, #2 Felix Crisanto -- #5 Ever Alvarado, #8 Alfredo Mejia -- #12 Romell Quioto, #6 Bryan Acosta, #17 Alberth Elis -- #16 Ovidio Lanza

Next Up