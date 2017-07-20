Kick Off: Sounders rally big in midweek action | US reaches Gold Cup Semis

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Sounders stage wild rally
Seattle fought back from a three-goal second half deficit to grab hold of the last playoff slot in the West with a 4-3 victory over visiting D.C. United on Wednesday night. The defending champs needed less than a half-hour of game time to complete the rally, which was capped by Cristian Roldan's winner with 12 minutes remaining. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
New York state of mind
Sacha Kljestan notched his first goal of the season to go with two assists in leading the New York Red Bulls to a 5-1 rout of Wednesday night visitors San Jose. The win vaulted Jesse Marsch's boys above the playoff line. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Over in the Bronx, a stoppage time Victor Vazquez spot kick earned Toronto FC a 2-2 draw away to New York City FC. The result – at least temporarily – lifted the Reds to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Dzemaili lifts Montreal again
Montreal ran their home win streak to four game with a 2-1 decision over Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Blerim Dzemaili broke a second-half deadlock with his third game-winner since joining the club in mid-May. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Dzemaili, whose offensive production is helping cover the injury loss of Nacho Piatti, says the Impact can go "very, very far" if they can seal a playoff return. READ MORE
Results out West
Joao Plata scored twice as Real Salt Lake moved within four points of the Western playoffs line on the strength of a shock 4-1 rout over nine-man hosts Portland on Wednesday night. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Home woes continued for the LA Galaxy, who fell to a 1-0 loss against guests Vancouver on Wednesday night. Thanks to Tony Tchani's 64th-minute strike, the Whitecaps climbed up to fourth in the West. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Up north, Houston remained winless on the road this season after a scoreless draw at Minnesota United. The Dynamo settled for the share despite outshooting their hosts by a 19-4 margin. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
USMNT reaches Gold Cup semis
The US national team did not have an easy time with quarterfinal foe El Salvador on Wednesday night, but advanced to the semifinals with a 2-0 victory. The Nats got goals from Omar Gonzalez and Eric Lichaj during the final five minutes of the opening frame. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Because of the disjointed nature of their performance, many of the marks in our USMNT player ratings were nothing to write home about. READ MORE | USMNT NEWS
Up next for USMNT: Costa Rica
A late Anibal Godoy own goal made the difference as Costa Rica moved into the final four with a 1-0 victory over Panama in Philadelphia. RECAP
Canada set to tackle Jamaica
On Thursday night, Canada will attempt to continue their Gold Cup run when they square off with Jamaica in Phoenix (7:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, UDN; TSN2, RDS; FOX Sports GO, FOX Soccer 2Go, TSN GO, univisiondeportes.com). PREVIEW
As Les Rouges prepare for their first Gold Cup knockout match in eight years, Orlando City forward Cyle Larin is just hoping he can add some goals to their efforts. READ MORE | CANADA NEWS
The winner of that match plays either holders Mexico or Honduras, who will fight for the last semifinal berth (10:30 pm ET | FS1, Univision, UDN; TSN1/4, RDS; FOX Sports GO, FOX Soccer 2Go, TSN GO, univisiondeportes.com) in Thursday's late game. PREVIEW
Raleigh unveils stadium plan
With MLS President and Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott in town for a visit, Raleigh's expansion group made their stadium plans for a soccer-specific stadium downtown. READ MORE
AT&T extends MLS partnership, sponsors Decision Day
