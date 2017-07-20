Kick Off: Sounders rally big in midweek action | US reaches Gold Cup Semis

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Sounders stage wild rally

Seattle fought back from a three-goal second half deficit to grab hold of the last playoff slot in the West with a 4-3 victory over visiting D.C. United on Wednesday night. The defending champs needed less than a half-hour of game time to complete the rally, which was capped by Cristian Roldan's winner with 12 minutes remaining. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

New York state of mind

Sacha Kljestan notched his first goal of the season to go with two assists in leading the New York Red Bulls to a 5-1 rout of Wednesday night visitors San Jose. The win vaulted Jesse Marsch's boys above the playoff line. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Over in the Bronx, a stoppage time Victor Vazquez spot kick earned Toronto FC a 2-2 draw away to New York City FC. The result – at least temporarily – lifted the Reds to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Dzemaili lifts Montreal again

Montreal ran their home win streak to four game with a 2-1 decision over Philadelphia on Wednesday night. Blerim Dzemaili broke a second-half deadlock with his third game-winner since joining the club in mid-May. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Dzemaili, whose offensive production is helping cover the injury loss of Nacho Piatti, says the Impact can go "very, very far" if they can seal a playoff return. READ MORE

Results out West

Joao Plata scored twice as Real Salt Lake moved within four points of the Western playoffs line on the strength of a shock 4-1 rout over nine-man hosts Portland on Wednesday night. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Home woes continued for the LA Galaxy, who fell to a 1-0 loss against guests Vancouver on Wednesday night. Thanks to Tony Tchani's 64th-minute strike, the Whitecaps climbed up to fourth in the West. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Up north, Houston remained winless on the road this season after a scoreless draw at Minnesota United. The Dynamo settled for the share despite outshooting their hosts by a 19-4 margin. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Raleigh unveils stadium plan

With MLS President and Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott in town for a visit, Raleigh's expansion group made their stadium plans for a soccer-specific stadium downtown. READ MORE

X Ambassadors and now All-Stars

The 2017 MLS All-Star Concert presented by Coca-Cola, will be headlined by festival favorites X Ambassadors, whose debut album, VHS, went gold and yielded the No. 1 hit "Renegades" and the double-platinum single "Unsteady." They'll play for free on Monday, July 31 (8 p.m. local) at Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, as part of the 2017 MLS All-Star week. READ MORE | FAN PASS INFO

Join us in Chicago for the headline clash with Real Madrid, the FREE X Ambassadors concert, Men in Blazers, the Homegrown Game featuring the best young players in North America and much more. Match tickets and VIP Passes available. TICKET INFO

AT&T extends MLS partnership, sponsors Decision Day

AT&T, an MLS sponsor since 2009, has extended its status as an official partner, part of a multi-property sponsorship that includes MLS, U.S. Soccer and the annual Mexican national team tour in the US. Along with the pre-existing elements of the MLS partnership, which include Goal of the Week, Month and Year votes and The Movement video series, AT&T will become the presenting sponsor for MLS's Decision Day, the final matchday of the regular season (2017: October 22) when all matches take place simultaneously. READ MORE

Masterchef of the Galaxy

Ubiquitous TV star Gordon Ramsay recently dropped by StubHub Center to film a segment that aired on Wedneday night's episode of "The F Word" episode. The oft-combative chef kicked around with the team before preparing a healthy meal for the players. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

