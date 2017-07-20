AT&T extends partnership with MLS, becoming Decision Day presenting sponsor

AT&T, an MLS sponsor since 2009, has extended its status as an official partner of Major League Soccer, part of a multi-property sponsorship extension announced on Thursday via the league's marketing arm, Soccer United Marketing. The partnership include MLS, U.S. Soccer and the annual Mexican national team tour in the US.

Among the elements of the MLS partnership, AT&T will become the presenting sponsor for MLS's Decision Day, the final matchday of the regular season when all matches take place simultaneously as teams battle to get above the playoff line or jockey for playoff seeding. The 2017 edition of Decision Day takes place on Sunday, October 22.

AT&T also currently sponsors the AT&T MLS Goal of the Week, Month and Year votes, as well as The Movement presented by AT&T, hosted by Calen Carr on MLSsoccer.com, a series that explores the growing soccer movement and culture in North America. Carr penned a blog post on his journey and how the series has allowed him to remain actively involved in the sport he loves.