Kick Off: Gold Cup quarterfinal field is set | Latest MLS transfer talk

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

MLS is back this week

With the MLS regular season set to resume on Wednesday, Real Salt Lake and Columbus Crew SC will give fans a final appetizer ahead of the midweek action. RSL will be hosting English giants Manchester United (10 pm ET on ESPN2), while Columbus Crew SC host Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt (7:30 pm ET). READ MORE

Both clubs hope to figure in the MLS playoff race in the second half and to that end, Nick Sabetti has offered up a list of 10 players, including a Crew SC starter, who need to step up down the stretch if their teams are to enjoy success. READ MORE

Weekend friendlies

The Philadelphia Union got some key contributions from their budding prospects in a 2-2 friendly draw with Swansea City on Saturday. READ MORE

Meanwhile, despite their 5-2 weekend loss to friendly guests Manchester United, LA Galaxy boss Curt Onalfo stood by his decision to start a lineup dominated by young players. READ MORE

Also, Minnesota United opened the scoring through Bashkim Kadrii, but were eventually forced to settle for a 1-1 friendly draw with Saturday visitors Atlas. RECAP

Lions shopping for a No. 10

During the Gold Cup break, Orlando City have been quietly shopping for a new playmaker. The Lions are also trying to figure out what to do with skipper Kaka, who runs out of contract at season's end. READ MORE

FC Dallas hunting "The Beast"?

According to South American outlet Botingol, FC Dallas have made an offer for former Argentina star Maxi Rodriguez. The 37-year-old tallied nine goals for Newell's Old Boys last season. READ MORE

Meanwhile, the defender Supporters' Shield champs are also being linked with a move for Honduras left back Carlos Sanchez. READ MORE

Carleton leads Atlanta to crown

Expansion side Atlanta United celebrated the first title in club history on Sunday, with strike phenom Andrew Carleton bagging a pair of fine goals in their Under15/16 side's 2-1 victory over U.S. Soccer Development Academy National Championship foe FC Dallas. RECAP

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch:

The Club & Country: After The Whistle crew breaks down the USMNT's win over Nicaragua