Kick Off: Gold Cup quarterfinal field is set | Latest MLS transfer talk

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
MLS is back this week
With the MLS regular season set to resume on Wednesday, Real Salt Lake and Columbus Crew SC will give fans a final appetizer ahead of the midweek action. RSL will be hosting English giants Manchester United (10 pm ET on ESPN2), while Columbus Crew SC host Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt (7:30 pm ET). READ MORE
Both clubs hope to figure in the MLS playoff race in the second half and to that end, Nick Sabetti has offered up a list of 10 players, including a Crew SC starter, who need to step up down the stretch if their teams are to enjoy success. READ MORE
USMNT rules Group B
The US national team pulled a rabbit out of the hat late in their weekend 3-0 win over CONCACAF Gold Cup group foes Nicaragua in Cleveland. NY Red Bulls academy product Matt Miazga buried a restart header with two minutes to play to provide the margin needed to earn the team the top spot in Group B. RECAP | MORE USMNT NEWS
Miazga, Philadelphia's Alejandro Bedoya and New England's Kelyn Rowe led the way with the highest marks in our US player ratings after Saturday's win. READ MORE
Final eight are set, roster changes made
The Gold Cup group stage was completed on Sunday and the quarterfinal match-ups were finalized. The USMNT will tackle El Salvador for a place in the semis, while Canada must defeat Jamaica if they are to reach the final four for the first time since 2007. READ MORE
United States boss Bruce Arena took full advantage of the maximum six allowable roster substitutions, bringing the veteran likes of Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey and Tim Howard into the squad ahead of the quarterfinals. READ MORE
Orlando's Larin bolsters Canada
As expected, Orlando City strike star Cyle Larin was called in as a knockouts replacement by Canada manager Octavio Zambrano. To clear the roster space, Raheem Edwards was returned to Toronto FC. READ MORE | MORE CANADA NEWS
Weekend friendlies
The Philadelphia Union got some key contributions from their budding prospects in a 2-2 friendly draw with Swansea City on Saturday. READ MORE
Meanwhile, despite their 5-2 weekend loss to friendly guests Manchester United, LA Galaxy boss Curt Onalfo stood by his decision to start a lineup dominated by young players. READ MORE
Also, Minnesota United opened the scoring through Bashkim Kadrii, but were eventually forced to settle for a 1-1 friendly draw with Saturday visitors Atlas. RECAP
Lions shopping for a No. 10
During the Gold Cup break, Orlando City have been quietly shopping for a new playmaker. The Lions are also trying to figure out what to do with skipper Kaka, who runs out of contract at season's end. READ MORE
FC Dallas hunting "The Beast"?
According to South American outlet Botingol, FC Dallas have made an offer for former Argentina star Maxi Rodriguez. The 37-year-old tallied nine goals for Newell's Old Boys last season. READ MORE
Meanwhile, the defender Supporters' Shield champs are also being linked with a move for Honduras left back Carlos Sanchez. READ MORE
Carleton leads Atlanta to crown
Expansion side Atlanta United celebrated the first title in club history on Sunday, with strike phenom Andrew Carleton bagging a pair of fine goals in their Under15/16 side's 2-1 victory over U.S. Soccer Development Academy National Championship foe FC Dallas. RECAP
