ExtraTime Radio: Were US veterans needed in Gold Cup? | MLS returns

LISTEN: The US are on to the quarterfinals at the Gold Cup and Andrew, David and Ben discuss the key takeaways from an up-and-down group stage. Did Bruce Arena learn enough? And should he have brought some of the big guns for the Knockout Stage? New England's Kelyn Rowe also drops in to discuss his time with the club. The guys break down the return of MLS in segment two and Houston Dynamo vice president/general manager talks about his new signing. The Baer's Lair debuts in a rowdy third segment. Subscribe now so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

