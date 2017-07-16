LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps | 2017 MLS Match Preview

LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

2017 MLS Regular Season

Stubhub Center - Carson, Calif.

Wednesday, July 19 - 10:30 pm ET

WATCH: TSN 1/3, MLS LIVE in the US

As much as any team can take confidence in a 5-2 loss against anybody, the LA Galaxy may do just that after their friendly defeat to Manchester United ahead of Wednesday's home tilt against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

While defeat was sealed early, Galaxy coach Curt Onalfo was at least able to welcome midfielder Jermaine Jones and defender Daniel Steres back from injury with shifts of 30 and 45 minutes, respectively. And in playing his more regular contributors in the second half after going with youth in the first, Onalfo saw his side play the defending Europa League champions to a 2-2 draw over the final 45 minutes.

Perhaps most comforting for LA will be the sight of a Whitecaps side that historically has not performed well against the Galaxy, regardless of venue. But with Carl Robinson's group entering a new era with the storybook home debut of Designated Player signing Yordy Reyna on July 5, that precedent may mean little this time around.

LA Galaxy

Between friendlies and the U.S. Open Cup, the alleged "Gold Cup break" has not really been observed in Los Angeles. And, perhaps more to the point, neither has sound defending.

An admittedly shorthanded defensive group has now conceded 16 goals in its last four matches and 11 at home in just two: five in Saturday's international friendly and the rest in a historic 6-2 Independence Day defeat to Real Salt Lake.

The return of Jones and Steres should provide some stabilizing influence, as should that of goalkeeper Brian Rowe, who made his return from injury to start LA's 3-2 U.S. Open Cup loss on the road on July 10. Romain Alessandrini was left curiously out of the 18 in that one after it seemed he had recovered from a knock by coming on in the loss to RSL.

Suspended: None

None International duty: F Gyasi Zardes (United States)

F Gyasi Zardes (United States) Injury Report: OUT – D Robbie Rogers (left ankle), M Sebastian Lletget (foot), M Baggio Husidic (left fibula fracture);

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): Brian Rowe – Ashley Cole, Jelle Van Damme, David Romney, Bradley Diallo – Jaime Villareal, Rafael Garcia – Emmanuel Boateng, Giovani dos Santos, Bradford Jamieson IV – Giovani dos Santos – Jack McBean

Notes: The Galaxy, who have not won at home since April 7, are one loss away from tying a team-record six home losses in a single season in mid-July. They have also won just one game at home in 2017 – their single season low for home wins is six.

Vancouver Whitecaps

Canada are on to the Gold Cup quarterfinals, which means the Whitecaps are without regular contributors like teenage winger Alphonso Davies and defensive energizer Marcel de Jong.

Without those selections, Vancouver still silenced one of the East's best – thanks to Reyna's late heroics – in a 3-2 victory over New York City FC on July 5 in its last action.

With two full weeks to train, the Peruvian could finally make his first start after a broken foot sustained in February kept him out half a season.

Suspended : None

: None Int’l Duty : Sam Adekugbe (Canada), Alphonso Davies (Canada), Marcel de Jong (Canada), Russell Teibert (Canada)

: Sam Adekugbe (Canada), Alphonso Davies (Canada), Marcel de Jong (Canada), Russell Teibert (Canada) Injury Report: OUT: D - Brett Levis (ACL tear), D - David Edgar (PCL, MCL tear)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1, left to right): David Ousted — Jordan Harvey, Tim Parker, Kendall Waston, Jakob Nerwinski — Tony Tchani, Andrew Jacobson — Brek Shea, Christian Bolanos, Cristian Techera — Fredy Montero

Notes: After seeing Reyna break his duck for Vancouver, 'Caps fans will now be keen to see fellow new arrival Bernie Ibini do the same. The Australian winger, who signed on May 9 and made his debut on June 17, has played 80 minutes across four appearances, including one start.

All-Time Series

Overall: LA Galaxy 9 wins (27 goals) … Vancouver 4 wins (15 goals) … Ties 4

LA Galaxy 9 wins (27 goals) … Vancouver 4 wins (15 goals) … Ties 4 At LA: LA Galaxy 7 wins (17 goals) … Vancouver 1 win (6 goals) … Ties 1

Officals

To follow…