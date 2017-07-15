Panama 3, Martinique 0 | 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup match recap

Panama struck late in the first half, and then added a couple more goals in the second, to power to a 3-0 victory over Martinique on Saturday afternoon at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium. The result not only sent Los Canaleros to the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals, but also booked the passages of the US, Mexico, and Jamaica to the final eight as well.

The teams had played a relatively even first half until New York Red Bulls defender Michael Murillo opened the scoring in the 44th minute, heading home a cross from New York City FC man Miguel Camargo after a corner. Goals in the 60th and 67th minute by Abdiel Arroyo and Gabriel Torres, respectively, put the game away.

Goals

44' – PAN – Michael Murillo

60' – PAN – Abdiel Arroyo

67' – PAN – Gabriel Torres

Three Things

COUNTRY BEFORE CLUB: All summer, MLS' two New York clubs, the Red Bulls and NYCFC, battle for the upper hand in the minds of league fans in the greater New York area. The Red Bulls' Michael Murillo and NYCFC's Miguel Camargo do everything in their power to beat one another's team in the season, but when both are wearing their Panama shirt, they work for each other. Murillo, a right back, put Panama in front with a penalty spot header into the far side netting off a pretty cross in from the left wing by Camargo. They can love each other now, and hate each other again soon enough. YOU'RE WELCOME, GUYS: The US was scheduled to play later in the evening, and Mexico and Jamaica both play on Sunday. But all three squads could take it easy after Panama's victory ushered them through to the quarterfinals. The US, playing a Nicaragua side that had all but been eliminated, fielded an entirely different starting XI than it did in the 3-2 win over Martinique, and presumably Mexico and Jamaica can do the same if they want. Jamaica, though, is playing El Salvador, which is still alive to steal the last quarterfinal berth with a result. SHOULD WE ADD YELLOW TO THE KIT? Martinique took playing physically to another level with five, count 'em, five yellow cards. That's a lot of yellow cards in one game, no? Panama had two, though they did commit more fouls (16-15) than their opponents.

Lineups

Panama (4-4-2, left to right): #12 Jose Calderon (GK) -- #15 Luis Ovalle, #23 Roberto Chen, #5 Fidel Escobar, #2 Michael Murillo -- #18 Miguel Camargo, #20 Anibal Godoy (Yoel Barcenas, 70'), #6 Gabriel Gomez, #11 Armando Cooper -- #9 Gabriel Torres (Ismael Diaz, 72'), #22 Abdiel Arroyo

Martinique (4-3-3, left to right): #23 Kevin Olimpa (GK) -- #3 Antoine Jean-Baptiste (Yoann Arquin, 57'), #21 Sebastien Cretinoir, #8 Jordy Delem, #5 Karl Vitulin – #20 Stephane Abaul, #13 Christof Jougon (Yann Gregory Thimon, 68'), #18 Jean-Emmanuel Nedra -- #11 Johan Audel (Daniel Herelle, 33'), #17 Kevin Parsemain, #10 Steeven Langil