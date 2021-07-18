Recap: Martinique 1, Haiti 2

Ricardo Ade struck on a deflected 61st-minute free kick to lift Haiti to a 2-1 victory over nine-man Martinique to close both teams' Concacaf Gold Cup in their Group B on a sizzling Sunday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.

Carnejy Antoine also scored early for Haiti, which earned some thoroughly deserved consolation after performing admirably in difficult circumstances throughout their group campaign.

Haiti had to win two preliminary matches to reach the group stage, then lost roughly two-fifths of its roster because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

It played Sunday's group finale with only two players available on its bench after appearing to run out of steam in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Canada in a game it played with only three subs.

Kevin Fortune pulled Martinique level with what was chronologically the 1000th goal in Gold Cup history eight minutes after the break.