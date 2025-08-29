Toronto FC: Sebastian Giovinco gives back to his adopted city

Toronto FC entered the league in 2007. They failed to make the playoffs that year… and for seven seasons after that. Enter Sebastian Giovinco.

Instead, Giovinco asked for an early exit. He wanted to be with his new team in time for the start of the season.

The rumors and reports started in 2014. But even when it became clear that Giovinco would depart Juventus and head to Toronto in 2015, most assumed he’d arrive at the end of the Serie A season in May.

“That just showed how committed he was and how motivated he was and excited he was to come to Toronto and make a mark right away,” Toronto midfielder Jonathan Osorio said. “He came to us at the beginning of the year, which was great for everybody. And then, you know, every day, he was just putting in the work and making sure that he was at his best to perform. It was a pleasure to watch.”

If there were any lingering concerns after he signed on the dotted line, they started to disappear once Giovinco left Turin for Toronto a few months early.

In short, the questions were, “Are you sure? Are you sure you’re sure?”

Even as the league has taken major steps forward in quality, you never know what level of investment you’re going to get from a Designated Player with a high-priced salary. Before Giovinco committed to Toronto, club officials met with him to lay out the difficulties he might face in the league. They wanted to do what they could to ensure he’d be all in.

Spearheading a juggernaut

He didn’t relax after making a positive first impression. His teammates saw how hard he took losses. And how he carried himself with a sense of responsibility.

“You could see how motivated he was,” former Toronto teammate Michael Bradley said. “He didn't come on vacation. He didn't come for a paid income. He came because he had spent a few years at Juventus and felt like he wanted a bigger role. He wanted to be a really, really important guy in a team. And wanted to be in a team where that team's success was going to be really dependent on Seba being an important player and scoring goals and playing really well.

"So when he showed up and you could see how motivated he was, how much he wanted to train, how serious he took it all. Then that, combined with the football qualities, meant that, yeah, we were excited.”

It took a second for that motivation to manifest in results. Giovinco didn’t find the net until his fourth game and Toronto earned just three points through their first five games. From there, after a two-goal performance against FC Dallas, it all started to click for Toronto and Giovinco.

He scored 22 goals and delivered 16 assists that season on the way to winning Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors. Toronto even made the playoffs for the first time.

And it only got better from there. Toronto went to their first MLS Cup in 2016, famously losing on penalties to a Seattle side that didn’t put a single shot on target.