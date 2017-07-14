Sabetti: Who needs to step up the most in the second half of the season?

Looking ahead to the second half of the MLS season, it’s hard not to feel intrigued. Despite several slow starts by some of the clubs, no team is out of the playoffs just yet.

Late turnarounds are not foreign to MLS, with the particular example of the Seattle Sounders surging at the business end of last year to claim the MLS Cup title. We saw the extraordinary impact that one quality player can make when Nicolas Lodeiro arrived in Seattle at a time when the reigning MLS Cup champions were last in the West.

Here are 10 players who, in the second half of the season, need to up their game in a big way, or make an immediate difference if they’ve only just arrived, to get their teams into the playoffs and make them a serious contender for the MLS Cup.

10) Sebastian Blanco (POR)

Blanco has three goals and four assists in 18 appearances, and defensively he’s very active when Portland lose possession, which is great to see, but that’s not enough for a Designated Player. The Argentine needs to adjust his game: perhaps he ought to be a little less generous in helping with defensive transition, and save some energy for the attacking third.

9) Kaká (ORL)

Unless they acquire a playmaker in the summer window, Orlando will largely depend on 35-year-old Kaká to connect their unbalanced midfield and a one-dimensional attack (very powerful, but a bit lacking in craft). There’s no doubt that the Brazilian can offer the match-winning spark in the final third, but the question is, can he stay healthy?

8) Jonathan Mensah (CLB)

Spending big on Jonathan Mensah hasn’t helped Crew SC fix their leaky defense. The Ghanaian DP’s performances have revealed too many mental lapses and too many mistakes in possession. Still, the back-three system has improved things and coach Gregg Berhalter should stick with it as having two other center backs next to Mensah could help him grow in confidence.

7) Valeri Qazaishvili (SJ)

It's same old story for the Quakes: they can’t score, even with all the new players they brought in. The latest addition of Georgian DP Valeri Qazaishivili, aka Vako, is supposed to make the team tick offensively. If the attacking midfielder can make an immediate impact, the Quakes will become a team to watch in the postseason, because everything else is solid.

6) Matteo Mancosu (MTL)

One thing the Montreal Impact need is goal scoring from sources other than Ignacio Piatti and Blerim Dzemaili. They might seek help during the summer transfer window. Bt if they don’t, Matteo Mancosu will need to improve. The Italian only has three goals and he doesn’t help much in the construction of play. He’ll need to start replicating his brilliant form from last season’s playoffs, or else the Impact probably won’t go very far.

5) Sacha Kljestan (NY)

With six goals and 20 assists last year, Sacha Kljestan was a candidate for MVP. This year, he’s not even close. He hasn’t scored yet and has managed six assists, which is low for his standards. The Dax McCarty trade to the Chicago Fire has certainly not helped, leaving the Red Bulls in need of a summer signing, a creative player, who can combine with Kljestan and get the most out of him.

4) Jordan Morris (SEA)

Jordan Morris’ first half of the season has been a classic sophomore slump: only two goals through 16 games. The Sounders need Morris in his best form and playing him in a wide position doesn’t seem to be helping: he should be Seattle’s closest player to the opposing goal.

3) Chris Pontius (PHI)

The Union have showed much improvement since April. Their biggest problem, though? Chris Pontius’ lack of scoring. Pontius, who scored 12 goals last year, has yet to find the mark this season. Forget wide runs to the corner flag, Pontius needs to start coming inside and playing a lot closer to CJ Sapong. Leaving such a strong player in the air isolated so often is unforgivable. Fix that, and the Union could become very dangerous.

2) Fredy Montero (VAN)

Fredy Montero’s six goals probably isn’t the kind of output the Vancouver Whitecaps would like from their DP. The most Montero has ever scored in an MLS season (for the Seattle Sounders) was 13. Where he’s been underwhelming, however, is in the assist department: He only has one. Montero has very good feet and can pick a pass. How about a three-forward attack, with Montero looking more like a false 9?

1) Giovani dos Santos (LA)

It’s been a strangely bad season for the Galaxy. They are currently below the red line, though they manage to sneak into the playoffs consistently. To get there they’re going to need to find balance in midfield and a new number 9 to lead the attack. They’ll also need Giovani Dos Santos in a number 10 position, playing consistently and at his best after returning from the Confederations Cup.